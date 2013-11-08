The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 11/7/13: Remember Remember The Deweys Of Norvember

Hello, mein precious little coconuts. It’s a real doozy this week, so let’s go over a few things before we dive in:

– This week on The Mandible Claw Podcast, Brandon and I talked about my trip to Texas, how ACH and Davey Vega helped create one of the most special wrestling memories I have, why I’m the biggest wrestling asshole, and basically all of the reasons I wish I were still in Texas instead of coldass Submission Squad-less Canada.

– I was also sent a video of Derek Sabato and Mike Quackenbush meeting in a cafe, so if you’re into the Ashes saga and really want the best wrestling to come back and let me love it again and spend more time with Kobald, check that out.

This week on Impact: Breaking up is hard to do, unless you’re doing it on this show. And then it’s just real easy, apparently. Oh, and some wrestles.