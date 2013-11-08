The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 11/7/13: Remember Remember The Deweys Of Norvember

– This week on The Mandible Claw Podcast, Brandon and I talked about my trip to Texas, how ACH and Davey Vega helped create one of the most special wrestling memories I have, why I’m the biggest wrestling asshole, and basically all of the reasons I wish I were still in Texas instead of coldass Submission Squad-less Canada.
This week on Impact: Breaking up is hard to do, unless you’re doing it on this show. And then it’s just real easy, apparently. Oh, and some wrestles.
I haven’t watched anything up to EC3 yet but weren’t you just complaining last week about how EC3 has done the exact same thing on three consecutive shows? Now it’s four consecutive shows and that gets a Best? I mean, come on, I love Dewey as much as anyone but can EC3 at least SAY something different? Can we make these segments discernible from one another even a little bit?
Also, how that Full Metal Mayhem match got a “Meh” and a “boring” is completely puzzling to me. Maybe I’m just a mark for spot-fests but this was basically wrestling porn for me.
to be honest, EC3 has only had 4 matches yet (5 if you count house shows) and his opponets have been very entertaining. so far, this hasn’t bored me, neither even left me asking for something different. and as for promos, he had that funny interaction with dixie (who is just absoloutly killing it lately !) and said something new (although a bit short). his time will come, ofcourse. we don’t need to concern ourselves with that, yet.
totally agreed about the FMM match ! fantastic one !!
I’m not sure that’s Cranberry, looks sort of like Bordeaux to me.
The ‘entitlement’ bit by Sting sure sounded like a feud with EC3 was around the corner…which I don’t hate
I enjoyed the full-metal whatever match, and Bobby Roode continues to drive home the point that he’s way too good to be in TNA
BUT, my mind was absolutely blown at the full on stupidity of the Aces and Eights voting. Even though it ended up being a trick, the logic was just not there. Ok so you have a vote to see if you should keep a gang together. A gang whose only strength lies in unity and having each others back
TWO people say they want out and Bully says “no, too bad you’re still in my gang that only includes me and you”. It makes no sense that anyone would wanna force their ENTIRE group to stay together against their will, when cooperation is the only advantage they’ve ever had. What happens if they really did want out and Bully forces them to stay in? What would Bully gain from it? Again I know its overthinking, but it just didn’t make enough sense
Side observation: jesus christ Taz has gotten unforgivably fat. I think he ditched his old color scheme to avoid looking like a walking orange.
On the positive side for Tazz; if he ever goes back to WWE, he could join Santino’s entourage as Real Life Annoying Orange.
Re: Dewey Barnes: LOL! He has a paw print on his butt!
He’s a clue! Blue’s Clue!!! XD
WE JUST FOUND A BLUE’S CLUE! CUZ WE’RE REALLY SMART!!
that ethan/bruno mars thing is GOLD ! but that describtion of aries and who he reminds us of (sorta) is PLATINUM !! however, that christopher daniels photo is F*CKING RHODIUM !!!
personally, I thought this was one of the better IMPACTs all year. it flew by so fluidly, advanced things and felt like it had both a feeling of urgency (which IMPACT lacked, kinda, pre-BFG (except for the last two IMPACTs before BFG)) and some intensity and attitude. the sabin/hardy match is one of my favourite matches all year, really ! (and if you guys didn’t see sabin/manik from Xplosion this week, I highly recommend it ! sabin’s douchness reaches ULTIMATE CLIMAX all match long !)
until next week, here’s a funny drawing of aces & 8’s: [pbs.twimg.com] , a bad influence creative breaking bad style shirt! :[pbs.twimg.com] and the ODB sign from this show that I’m surprised danielle missed!!! : [d3j5vwomefv46c.cloudfront.net]
I feel like that Little Women reference was just for me! My heart, my heart!
Put the sad book in the freezer!
friends!
also, why’s there no mention of AJ STYLES’S FRIENDS VIDEO ??????!!!!!!! it was absoloutly hilarious AND logical (especially with dixie’s reaction to it) ! probably secretly the best non-wrestling bit of that show.
TNA is brutal. I’m not being some ‘WWE fanboy,’ but man, how can anyone defend this stuff? Last night, in the first 70 minutes of the show, we got ONE match, and it was a Knockouts 3 way that didnt have a winner. With Thursday Night Football on, you have to try and establish some kind of reason for people to stick around, and last night gave people zero reason to stick around.
“and last night gave people zero reason to stick around.”
I don’t know about that …
I mean, they had that fight between roode and angle all night long ! they had anderson/aces & 8’s interactions ! they had the full metal mayhem for the main event ! all those are meant to keep people interested, as opposed to “wrestling matches” which sadly, no matter how good they are (anywhere, and not just in TNA), doesn’t keep viewers …
I’ll say they tried really hard. but I would’ve prefered they: 1 replace the knockouts 3-way with gail’s open challenge immediately without all this set up 2 not swerve us on the aces & 8’s, but instead let anderson cut through them one by one until he reached bully from the very beginning 3 replace the filler tag team match between joseph park and EY (who was pretty good in that match, to be honest !) vs bad influence with some X-division match to build up to some contender for sabin’s belt.
other than that, I thought the episode was perfect ! I enjoyed it very much.
“This is really starting to bum me out. It’s not the usually thrashing and yelling (except once at Mr. Anderson) that watching Impact usually brings. I’m just….really over it? I think? I’m just so tired, guys.”
I know I’m gonna come off as “that girl” but….yeah, we can tell. You completely skipped the ODB/Velvet/Brooke match which wasn’t bad. The Aces & Eights swerve was actually pretty good and unexpected, but it got a worst because….aces and eights? Mr Anderson’s been pretty good in the limited time he’s been back. And Full Metal Mayhem wasn’t great, but had a number of good spots and, c’mon, it’s near the best we’re gonna get from Sabin.
I totally agree.
mr. anderson has been THE BEST he’s been his whole career lately in this fued with bully (and even danielle thought he was the least annoying to her in that backstage segment). the aces & 8’s swerve was indeed surpising, excuted well and only gives bully more heat while gets the fans more behind anderson (which I’m expecting their no DQ match to be GREAT, like their last man standing match a couple of weeks ago was just one of the shoot best matches all year).
the current ladies in the knockouts’ division have been overlooked and uderrated for their very good work (their match was both funny and entertaining, AND stiff (until the finish that basicly just overshadowed it and hinted at an ODB/tapa match next (which I’m pretty pumped up for !) and ofcourse gail’s open challenge).
that full metal mayhem match was absoloutly crazy and one of the best matches all year, IMO. although I might be a bit biased as sabin is probably my favourite overall performer in the world (for real !) these last couple of weeks.
Ya know, as awful as Taz is, TNA’s commentary really is a hell of a lot better than WWE’s (not counting NXT).
I agree 100% on this one. Especially given the fact that they have to try to make sense of the jumbled mess that is TNA, their commentators do a great job. WWE’s team has 3 levels:
1) Distracting/Obnoxious (Arguing with Zeb Colter and Del Rio about racism and not saying a SINGLE word about the match that’s going on…Making fun of AJ’s tattoo because she cares more about being a wrestler than a reality star)
2) Repetitive Repitition of Repeated Quotes (MRS Fandango! followed by “umm that’s Summer Rae”….”THE USOS paying homage to their father the great Rikishi!” followed by “Daddy didn’t fly like that!”…etc etc. Their banter is so repetitive it’s like listening to the video game commentary)
3) COMMERCIAL Mode (I love how EVERY week they show how to download the app and Lawler EVERY week says “I’m downloading it right now!”. Do you uninstall it after ever Raw King?)
@B-Low spot on !
I’m not sure there’s a TNA recapper/reviewer who hasn’t been where you are with them. Although I never felt like they were trying to kill me, I did feel like they were destroying my soul. And that was the first time there was a Main Event Mafia.
Magnus looks like he works at a funeral home in that suit.
I’m so glad I’m not the only one who loves EC3’s totally-not-a-“My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark”-by-Fall Out Boy-ripoff theme.
Question: is TNA particularly bad lately or am I going through a normal fatigue associated with TNA? I’ve been watching for about a year and a half and early on I’d catch the episodes even when they sucked. Now I read the best and worst before I even watch to decide whether or not I’m going to (spoiler alert, like 80% of the time I skip watching).
Any way, great job Danielle, I’m glad someone is doing the heavy lifting with TNA.
Yes to everything.
I personally disagree. I think that if you watch the show first, you’ll enjoy a lot of what can get ruined for you after reading the B&W.
I do this with smackdown nowadays. I read the B&W first, and skip 80% of the things on smackdown later. but when I occasionally watch smackdown first, although there comes a lot of moments that I wish I didn’t watch and just read the B&W and skipped them, there always is this one match or onw segment where I actually enjoy watching even though it gets a worst.
I’ve been really, REALLY enjoying IMPACT lately ! it’s feeling more attitud-ish to me (if that’s a thing). ofcourse, no where near how good NXT is, or maybe PWG or CHIKARA or ACW are. but I still “enjoy IMPACT, although I think it can be improved” if that makes any things to you.
“Very Secretest Four Star Diary of Samoa Joe”
Day 3,078:
Still not Champion. Everything sucks. The least Hogan could have done was burn this mother to the ground before he left. And what the hell… that’s not Angle… that’s the guy who ate Kurt Angle wearing him like a f*ckin suit. UGH. I’m gonna go piss in EC3s boots because he’s already got a f*ckin tshirt. Do you know how long it took me to get a f*ckin shirt?! Screw it, I’m gonna go eat my weight in meatball subs…right after I send Stephanie an Edible Arrangement or somethin’… F*CK.
Stupid Dixie, Stupid Hogan, Stupid Impact.
Wow. I havent read this but Im excited to by the lead picture already. Side boob and serious lady hate from the eyes of Christy Hemi. She is giving off that bitch i will fuck you up vibe right now.
MAGNUS. (Hmmm, doesn’t look quite right.)
MANUS. (Ehhh…)
ANUS. (Ah. Better.)