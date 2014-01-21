The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/20/14: Animal Style

Pre-show notes:

– Your comments, likes, etc. are appreciated. So are your shares! Be appreciated:

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– Important GIF by WrasslorMonkey at Punchsport Pagoda.

– Don’t forget to watch the Meet Me There teaser trailer. It’s a thing I did and am proud of. I’ll try not to spam you about it. We’re organizing our first announceable screening for April right now, and if you know anything about my schedule in April (and more importantly, Dustin’s schedule) you might be able to figure it out.

Anyway, please click through to enjoy the Best and Worst of WWE Raw Normal School for January 20, 2014. TH’YANIMAL BATISTAR!!!