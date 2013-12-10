The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/9/13: The Slammy Awards, And Brandon Grows Up

Pre-show notes:

– Sorry for the slight delay on getting this up. Some … things happened.

– Sharing this column gets you into Heaven! Or it makes my bosses slightly happier. Either way, pretty good pull for half a second of finger-movement.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook. (see, super important)

– You can find out about the movie me and Goldust made here and here. Post-production, baby! Also, follow that wrestling promotion I work for/am increasingly involved in helping run here. Our next show is in Austin on January 5. Book your flights immediately.

Please click through for the Best And Worst Of WWE Raw for December 9, 2013.