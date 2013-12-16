The Best And Worst Of WWE TLC 2013

Pre-show notes:
Guess if it’s the heavyweight title from now on, there’s a legitimate reason Bryan and Punk have no business being in the race no more.
we should’ve saved brandon the (appreciated) hard work and asked for a retro NXT review instead.
The Wikipedia page on the WHC explains how it is supposed to be connected or whatever to what the WWE is saying as far it going back to the very first title, etc. At least it did as of last week or so. It just makes my head spin trying to figure that out after reading.
I like how they were saying this is the first “WWE World Heavyweight Champion” when that is what they USED to call their title/champion way back in the day, it was even printed on the “Winged Eagle” belt if I recall.
I’m gonna go ahead and take Brandon’s advice: Of COURSE Triple H isn’t retired and will wrestle another match in the near future. Worst secret ever, amiright?!?
I read that on the dirtsheets that he’s coming back!
I know the handicapped matches were technically good and all but both Bryan and Punk have been made to look so vulnerable and I just feel most of the match is them getting killed, and then getting lucky, and and such.
I really wish they’d gone with Brandon’s idea of The Wyatts teaming with Bryan and saving Punk from The Shield, that would’ve made this shit a must see. And then having them attack Randy at the end of the show, OH MY GOD that would’ve been perfect!
Fuck, I’m verging into Fantasy Booking again.
Good to know that I’m not the only person who ran a wrestling promotion with my Marvel figures!
Oh that brings back memories! Anything that could fit in the ring became a wrestler. WWF. WCW, TMNT, Marvel. Warren Beatty’s Dick Tracy. Dr. Doom was my first champ & he was a robot programmed to win wrestling matches. He was thought to be unbeatable until Sting threw a bucket of water and short circuited him FTW. Doom’s manager Al Pacino was pissed.
I now kinda feel bad for all the times I had Wolverine stab Andre The Giant with his metal claws. And I was 20 years old at the time.
Im’ among my people
“Antonio Cesaro’s indirect beef with Goldust should continue at any and all times, because they’re basically the #2 and 3 best wrestlers on the show (debatably … either of them could be #1).”
wait a second…
“If Punk didn’t seem like a such a surefire Royal Rumble winner to me I’d suggest Cody for it.”
Brandon, are you me?!
“I had a meticulously booked and charted-out wrestling promotion built around my Marvel Superheroes and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures. I had stories that went on for years.”
I guess you might be…
“Daniel Bryan versus The Wyatt Family (all of them) was my favorite part of the show, which is probably the most predictable thing you’ve ever read”
yes. yes, you are.
also, “What, Drowning Pool doesn’t have any new songs about bodies hitting the floor?” and Kanenite’s comment from the top 10 comments.
just LOL!
Has anyone seen this?
”
While the company knew that Bryan would be popular in Seattle, nobody had any idea that the fans were going to take over the show to this degree. Vince McMahon was very upset as it was going on, but John Cena was back there with him in the gorilla position telling him that it was OK and to let the fans enjoy themselves.”
Have no idea if its true (I apologize if I posted this twice).
I’d advise Vince to never go to a Seahawks game.
I was watching “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and I thought that’s how Vince has been viewing Bryan. The part I’m thinking of has the Grinch standing on the mountain & he’s waiting on Whoville to be sad about missing gifts. Except Vince’s hearts never grows and HHH is his dog.
Yep, both handicap matches were brilliant.
“You powerbomb them and give them piledrivers and shit. WWE, were you never a little boy? I had a meticulously booked and charted-out wrestling promotion built around my Marvel Superheroes and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures. I had stories that went on for years. I didn’t just say WRESTLINGGG and smash Mondo Gecko into Silver Surfer until they broke.”
Holy shit, this killed me. I had a serious G.I. Joe wrestling fed going on in my youth. Those figures were the best for it b/c they had movable elbow and knee joints (much better for boston crabs, sleeper holds, and the like).
GI Joes could even do vertical suplexes – they were far superior for P-Fed (that’s plastic fed) wrestling.
I had the AWA figures growing up. GI Joe’s were great too. The WWF big rubbery guys…AWFUL!!!
I enjoyed getting to see team Brickie be friends again. Not as much as I enjoyed Kane s giant fuck you to the Cena doll though.
Wait, you’re picking Punk as a Rumble winner? The way I see it is Bryan wins the Rumble, being the little underdog he is, and the title somehow gets to Punk or Triple H by Mania.
Then again, I can see them wanting to give Punk a Rumble win before he retires/slows down in the next few years, whilst Bryan has longer to go.
bryan can win the elimination champer. it’s more fitting. (although I keep wishing antonio cesaro somehow wins it.)
I’d totally want for Bryan to enter at #1 and go all the way. Probably by last eliminating Big Show by pulling him over the ropes with a front headlock or something… yeah, I can see the triple threat on Wrestlemania XXX with HBK and HHH clearly now.
If anything, Damien’s shirt is The Sandow Inequation.
Remember when they had the WWE Universe vote on what the title would be called? I guess we’re not going that route any more. SORRY, PASSIONATE VOTERS.
The thing tat really bothered me, after the main event was over, was learning after the fact that Orton and Cena were supposed to take the hanger thing off the hook, not just unstrap the belts. Did Cole mention this on commentary any I missed it?
I am REALLY hoping that Raw begins with Punk crapping over the whole unification thing by saying “two words: Chris Jericho”.
And then Punk remembers he should probably still hate Jericho and quietly excuses himself.
My favorite “Let the Bodies Hit the Floor” parody was Psychostick’s “I Can Only Count to Four”
EXTRA RAW???!?!!!?
tribute to the troobs, I’m guessing.
Raw is taping in Austin on Tuesday for the Christmas Eve episode. We should hopefully get the “We made a movie with Goldust” tour.
I actually really enjoyed this PPV. The non-swerve at the end really threw everyone off.
SHough610 — Well done, sir! I missed that one last night..comment of the decade.
Agree wholeheartedly. That’s the best one I’ve ever seen.
I have to say the segment about how wrestlers turn into idiots when they find toys and then the explanation of the RIGHT AND PROPER way to play with wrestler stuffed animals and the complex history of the Brandograps Wrestling Alliance: C’EST MAGNIFIQUE.
My pet Wyatt Family theory: their three most recent foils have been Kane, CM Punk, and Daniel Bryan. Daniel Bryan has gotten the most of their violence by far. Bray talks about Sister Abigail’s “touch that could save the world, but a kiss that would burn it to the ground”.
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, and (in canon) nobody’s mentioned what AJ Lee’s first name is. *ahem*
Okay Michael Cole, calm down. Sister Abigail isn’t literal
nice one!
especially if the wyatts go after cena soon (and maybe through los matadores en route).
That would be a better justification for her being nuts than “she’s kissed five guys!”
AJ having a three year long back-up plan just in case someone wronged her after debuting on the main roster would be amazing.
I thought it was April Jeanette?
Technically her real name is, but they never call her “April”. It’s always been “AJ”.
call it “The WWE World Heavyweight Championship of the World”
Only if they can steal Christy Hemme away from TNA.
While we’re on action figures, JUST GIVE THEM NORMAL JOINTS AND MAKE THEM BEND LIKE PEOPLE so I can just use my imagination and make them do what I want them to do instead of karate chop action or whatever useless feature they think kids want
Am I the only one super excited at the idea Cena might whine about Orton resorting to using handcuffs, only to have someone CALL HIM OUT FOR DOING THE SAME TYPE OF THING.
Oh man., Oh man. Someone calling Cena on his bullshit + Cena losing another “biggest match ever” could lead to angry, motivated Cena, which is the best Cena.
Thanks as always for this awesome review B-Stro! Hope the Rocky bullshit has died down and, despite my best efforts, Sickboy-and-911-are-dead-gate has failed to gain any traction.
Clearly, that Brawlin’ Buddies segment needed a Big Johnny cameo.
I had a Hulk Hogan Wrestling Buddy when I was a kid. I also had a Leonardo TMNT pillow thing that was the same size. The matches those two had were epic. Then Hogan had to go and form the nWo and my 8 year old self let our dog use Hogan for a chew toy out of betrayal-rage.
Also, that was the first time I consumed anger-ham.
Big Show likes to talk about how well he can take bumps for his size. If Khali can get swung, I’m certain he will be too.
I think Brandon also hit on the #1 problem with WWE storytelling which is that they care more about people not expecting what’s going to happen than they care about telling a good story. There is absolutely no damn reason to completely screw someone over four consecutive times and then just move on–even if it is only temporarily–especially when that guy has been conspicuously and consistently the most popular guy on the show since before Money in the Bank. I loved the first screwjob because the possibilities were endless. I was *OK* with the next two because at least it seemed like they were building to something. The logical conclusion was to finally settle a score which people were, frankly, growing tired of, at Hell in a Cell, where feuds go to die. Maybe I’m just not jaded enough or too naive–depending on your perspective–but I honestly didn’t think there was any possible way Bryan didn’t leave with the title that night. I’m pretty sure the vast majority of people felt the same way. There’s something to be said for the Return of the Jedi ending. Empire is easily my favorite Star Wars (although Sith is pretty close…yeah, I said it…) but if they just kept making Star Wars movies that ended like Empire, who the hell would watch that? Sometimes things need to wrap up in a neat little bow and it doesn’t always have to be WrestleMania. If everything only works out once a year, it gets a little tiresome. Anyone remember the buildup to the 98 Royal Rumble? I “found” videos of every Raw from 1998 (and 99…and more…) and I was watching them from the beginning. I didn’t get really into WWE until around the time of Survivor Series 98 so I can’t say for sure but it sure seemed like everyone kinda knew Austin was going to win the Rumble for a *while*…definitely at least since before the beginning of 98 because some of those Raws are just Austin STUNNING EVERYONE FOR NO REASON. There was no doubt in anyone’s mind by the time the Rumble rolled around that Austin would win. And guess what? He did. And when he did, there was no one with half a brain who thought he would lose at WrestleMania XIV. And guess what? He didn’t. And what happened? He was one of the hottest faces in WWE history for the next year and he and The Rock continued to elevate each other in one of the greatest feuds of all time for years to come. Sometimes when you just let people be happy, they can stay happy for a long time if what you give them is good enough. If you want to do the long term thing where Daniel Bryan ultimately vindicates himself at WrestleMania, fine, but there’s plenty other ways to do that and still give him the title run he deserves. Steal the belt from him, torment him with it, screw him out of the title at the next PPV, whatever. There are ways to build up to his WrestleMania moment without HHH just metaphorically holding his head as he sternly tries to come after him. Let people celebrate triumph more than once a year. They’ll thank you in the long run.
it’s like brandon said in another B&W a few weeks back. the enjoyment is in the journey, not the goal.
I actually really enjoyed this PPV. Not the best of the year (or of recent history), but it worked. I didn’t like Miz v. Kofi for the 50th time, either, but I really appreciated that every match had some kind of story behind it. And I still stand by the belief that the matches were wrestled with stories in mind. They had a very deliberate pace that reminded me of very old-school wrasslin’, and even though we can chock that up to me being stoned out of my gourd, I thought it was all well executed (even the sloppy stuff).
Hell, I even liked the finish to the main event match. It makes me happy to see a somewhat “more unified” Corporate Authority rather than a loose collection of random villains who sometimes are cool with each other, and other times the super cool dude humiliates his underlings because laffs. I mean, I suppose it’s mainly because I like concrete stables with identifiable members. I don’t mean like we identify with them, I literally mean that we can identify who is in what group and why.
And man, you got me thinking about my old toy fed. I remember one on-going story-line I had was of this beast character from, He-Man I think? Anyway, he was always being mistrusted and no one wanted to team up with him because they were afraid he’d go berserk and turn on them. Of course, he was a kind soul, up until he just couldn’t take it anymore and he was moved to become a brutal, villainous fiend. Society made him bad because society hated and feared what was once a kind soul. Heavy stuff for a then-10 year old. Also, The Terminator was a top tweener babyface, and his nemesis was Arnold’s character from some other movie where he was dressed like an old western villain or something? He was dressed pretty sharp, from what I remember. They were brothers. FEUDING BROTHERS. Ahhh, summer nights.
I really enjoyed this ppv (and its B&W, as always Brandon). I found myself leaning forward, yelling at the TV, not complaining about the announcers, hell! actually watching the show instead of doing something (anything) else while it’s on in the background.
Brandon, you are spot on with the “anything to swerve the fans” booking going on lately. When the hell did Vince McMahon become Vince Russo?
Also, eff you for mentioning that damn “Bodies” song. I broke out in a cold sweat and got the shakes just reading that allusion.
so no open thread tonight?
I don’t know if you were being sarcastic, but WWE obviously can care less if we predict the things that happen. This year’s WrestleMania had Undertaker, Triple H, Cena, Del Rio and Hell No all win. SummerSlam was the most predictable PPV of the decade, I don’t know anyone who didn’t predict the whole card straight up including the Triple H swerve and the cash-in.
Triple H might have been winning the titles, yeah, but if they changed it, it was for another reason, and not because of the YouTube and dirtsheet comments. They foreshadowed it HARD, which means they must have wanted us to think it was a possibility in the first place.
*can’t care less
If they can care less, they care some.
Thank you, that s been driving me crazy for ages on Raw, everyone saying they could care less about something. So that means you do care, right? I was starting to think it was just a weird American thing, now I realise it s just a stupid thing.
Shough, I think you meant that Triple H never waited 3 days to NO-sell a beating, because Jesus didn’t sell it either. He walked around like it was nothing.
He was just laying there totally destroyed for THREE DAYS, man. If that’s not selling a beating, what is?
I was hoping the title would be The Bes and Wors of WWE TLC.
+1
Did Brandon get on a flight so raw is awesome tonight?
Brandon’s storytelling of the Punk match is what keeps me coming back here. I think he puts more thought into it than WWE. Excellent.
Good news: The Raw Open Thread is up.
Bad news: Comments are closed.
Tomorrows Top 10 Comments will be all random Rorschach and Renee Young comments.
At first I was VERY against Punk beating The Shield by himself. But then what made sense about the end was that, in most Shield tag matches, the finish comes with members of the Shield and their opponents outside the ring. Since they had one opponent, they never have two guys on the apron, let alone the ring..
Any reason Mark Henry didn’t have a match? Seems more of no brainer and better than having miz/kofi or truth/broadus.
If it is I>U then it is not an equation, Sandow. It doesn’t have an equals sign.
“It’s all about gaming the system. The system of Internet-obsessed, Internet-hating weirdos.”
Welcome to the Matrix, Neo.
– Former IWC columnist.
“He’s got to be an exclamation point, but he can’t find the end of the sentence.” Damn, son. Well said.