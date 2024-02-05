It’s Super Bowl week, and today, Beyond The Game is back to get you ready for Sunday’s big game. The eyes of the sports world are on Las Vegas ahead of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, with the defending champs looking to stave off a challenge by a team that has come close in recent years while struggling to get over the hump.

Behind The Game will get you ready for the game with some of the stats that surround the biggest day on the sports calendar. But here’s the thing: The Super Bowl is more than just a game, it’s a cross-cultural event that touches on a little bit of everything. From interesting facts about food (hint: Americans REALLY love eating wings on Super Bowl Sunday) to information about the halftime show, we take a look at the numbers that contextualize just how big of a deal the game is.

After that, we go to the world of Major League Baseball and highlight the most unique broadcasts in the sport. The New York Mets have a secret weapon for their games on SNY that make them look more like cinematic masterpieces than a sporting event, and we spoke to the self-proclaimed “film geek” responsible.