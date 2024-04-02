Time in the life of a WWE superstar is precious. There’s a shelf life, whether it’s injuries, interest, or a combination of both before Father Time comes calling.

For Big E, it’s been three years since he competed at WrestleMania and for the second consecutive year, at least part of his media availability has revolved around questions regarding the health of his neck. He’s had no pain issues, no headaches, no strength issues, and calls himself fortunate that his neck injury wasn’t much worse.

So when posed with the question of how he handles the emotions that come with consistent questions about his potential in-ring return, Big E says he’s just grateful that people still care. Whether he’s aware or not, the interest will likely never dissolve. He’s one of the transcendent stars who is equally as talented as he is likable.

“The product has been so hot, The Rock’s involved, Cody’s been hot, so many incredible things. And the fact that people still care enough to ask how I’m doing means a lot,” Big E tells Uproxx Sports ahead of WrestleMania 40, presented by Snickers and WWE 2K24. “I’m really just grateful to still be involved, to still be with the company, to still be in the mix around WrestleMania time. I could be sitting at home just twiddling my thumbs, but they’ve got me busy. I’ll be in Philly for nine days. More than anything, that’s kind of the takeaway for me is just grateful that people still care.”

Big E says he’s still taking his recovery day by day and doesn’t have any definitive updates on a return to the ring. Despite the annual questions and occasional predictions of a surprise return ahead of big events, Big E says he’s not closing the door on a return anytime soon.

“I feel like that door will be open for awhile,” Big E continues. “It’s one of those things in wrestling where you just never say never. You’ve had so many people during my time in wrestling who were told they can never wrestle again and end up coming back and having great careers. That’s been cool to see people retire and then have this second lease on their career. I wish I had something more concrete, but right now, the door is still ajar.”

Big E calls the idea of him performing in an onscreen role a possibility as well, with others floating an idea of him becoming a manager.

“If I feel like I can offer something that helps to move things forward or helps to elevate the group, that’s something I’d consider. But I never want to be a drag on things,” Big E says. “If I’m the focal point when I don’t need to be, that’s not beneficial to anyone. So it’s just an active conversation. Even the stuff that I’m doing outside the ring, we haven’t had a sit down. It’s all just kind of week to week and things come up. And if it makes sense to do something on screen regularly, then we’ll have that conversation. If it doesn’t, then so be it.”