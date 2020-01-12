CBS Surprised Bill Cowher By Having Him Announced As A Hall Of Famer On Air

Bill Cowher had a legendary run with the Pittsburgh Steelers as head coach, with a 161-99-1 record over 15 seasons at the helm in western Pennsylvania, including a Super Bowl win.

Since retiring he’s been a member of the NFL on CBS studio team, serving as an analyst on The NFL Today, and ahead of CBS’ broadcast of the Titans-Ravens NFL Divisional round game, they gave him a tremendous surprise. Cowher is among the finalists for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class, and while doing a stand up segment they had the president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, David Baker, surprise Cowher with the announcement he was being inducted into the Hall. The result was a spectacular live TV moment, with Cowher clearly overcome by emotion.

It’s a really cool gesture by the Hall of Fame and CBS to do this as they did — and a savvy TV move because it’s going to be shared by sites like this all over — and it’s a great moment for Cowher. You can tell how much it means to him in the moment and having his family there to congratulate him along with his colleagues is a great touch. We’ll find out the rest of the class as we approach the Super Bowl, but for now the early surprise announcement let’s us know Cowher is for sure in.