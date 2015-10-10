Here’s Bill Murray Being Awesome While Announcing A Chicago Cubs Game

10.10.15

In April 1987, Bill Murray filled in for Harry Caray during an early season Cubs game against the Montreal Expos (a team that has gone on to form a lesser team in Washington DC) and magic happened. If Bill Murray was put on this planet to make people laugh, his third or fourth role has to be sports color commentator. The clip above is a good thirty minutes of pure Bill Murray awesomeness, complete with his thoughts on the Canadian national anthem, jokes about the other spectators at the game, and his own routines and memories from attending Cubs’ games throughout the years. And that’s just from the bits I’ve been able to watch so far today.

The AV Club shared the clip that was spreading around online, highlighting some other Murray lines from throughout:

[At] the 11-minute mark, he says that “anybody that can’t get drunk before the eighth inning doesn’t belong here anyway” in response to Wrigley Field cutting off beer sales late in the game. Murray also cracks wise that “these guys from Venezuela always say they’re from Caracas, but I bet he’s from the suburbs,” a sly nod to people from the Chicago suburbs claiming they’re from the city.

It’s the perfect thing to watch while you’re waiting for the Cubs to play later on Saturday (or if you’re just looking for a quick laugh to get you through a Saturday morning.

(Via The AV Club)

