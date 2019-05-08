Getty Image

James Holzhauer has a lot of money these days, and he’s done some charitable good with the winnings he’s scooped up on 22 games and counting of obliterating the Jeopardy! record books.

But money isn’t anything new for the pro sports bettor from Las Vegas. He’s in the business of winning, and he’s bet big on himself on other game shows, in online poker, and in-game sports betting to beat the odds and reap the benefits.

One thing money can’t buy, however, is a lifelong dream job. But it appears that might not be so far off for Holzhauer either. The 22-day champion put on hiatus because of the show’s Teacher’s Tournament has said in that past that he wanted to work for a Major League Baseball team. But as it turns out, if he does some inquiring and spruces up his resume to include “broke Jeopardy!” he just might have his pick of jobs.

Holzhauer, who is a big Chicago Cubs fan who now resides in Vegas, appeared on MLB Network on Tuesday in a Cubs shirt and was asked about his Major League ambitions.