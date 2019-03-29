Uproxx/Greenwich Entertainment

Alex Rodriguez is not the second coming of Jesus Christ, but his comeback story is absolutely fascinating to director Billy Corben. And he couldn’t help but make the comparison. The former slugger has slowly rehabbed his image as a cheater who was essentially forced out of baseball by the Yankees to a successful broadcaster who’s generally well-liked by the public that watches him talk about baseball on TV.

Those good feelings could change with Screwball, which explores the Biogenesis scandal that tarnished Rodriguez’s reputation in 2013. Tony Bosch, a phony doctor at the center of the lab Rodriguez seeks out, is front and center in the film, his interview adding weird anecdotes about Major League players like Manny Ramirez and the subsequent MLB investigation that spirals into strip mall tanning heists and, somehow, a health inspector. But Corben wants to make it clear: he’s not out to get Alex Rodriguez.

“I got no beef with A-Rod,” Corben told Uproxx. “I know I’m not getting an invitation to the wedding. I’m OK with that.”