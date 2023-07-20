The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Kota Ibushi) defeated the Blackpool Combat Club (Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli), Takeshita, and Pac to win the 2023 Blood and Guts match from Boston.

Castagnoli kicked things off with Omega before Pac made his way to the AEW ring for the first time in seven months. Page evened things up before Moxley brought chaos to the cage with a fork, broken glass, and eventually a bed of nails.

Nick Jackson hit the ring, followed by Yuta, and eventually Matt Jackson. Moxley slammed Omega into the bed of nails before Ibushi made his way to the ring.

While Mox pressed Omega’s hand into the nails, Ibushi gave the former heavyweight champion a taste of his own medicine.

Yuta escaped to the top of the cage, but Matt Jackson joined him and hit a series of Northern Lights Suplexes across the top of the cage.

From the top of the cage, Matt Jackson rained tacks down into the cage in perfect timing for a reversal onto the tacks for Castagnoli and Pac. Eventually, all 10 competitors lined up across the rings together and went to battle.

Every member of the Golden Elite got locked into submission attempts as Castagnoli locked in the big swing on Matt Jackson and a sharpshooter. With Omega facing a 5-on-1 attack, Castagnoli accidentally hit Pac with an upper cut, leading to Pac giving the finger to his team and leaving the cage.

Page and Omega hit a stereo Buckshot Lariat and V-Trigger before handcuffing Moxley to the middle rope. Don Callis called Takeshita out the ring before the Golden Elite wrapped a chain around Yuta’s neck and pulled until Moxley surrendered for the ref to call for the bell.