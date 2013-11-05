The Boston Red Sox Did Something Nice (?) For The St. Louis Cardinals

Last week the Boston Red Sox won the World Series, and since then it’s been nothing but random facial hair advertisement joke offers and negativity. Red Sox fans celebrated by flipping card and acting like a-holes. Cards fans responded with passive-aggression. Now, thanks to an ad taken out today by the Red Sox organization in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, we may finally have peace and understanding in Baseball Land.

The ad, courtesy of Nice Guy Boston:

Not gonna lie, I thought this was one of those ads for porcelain baby dolls.

You know, this is a good look for the Red Sox. I like this Boston. It’s better than the real one.

[ad via Reddit]