Enough Already With The ‘Boston Strong’ Thing, Boston Sports Fans

I’ve lived in the Boston area for coming up on a decade now, and New England for more than two. So I’m familiar with Red Sox fans who, despite the jokes, are no better or worse than most sports fans. But since the Red Sox are headed to their first World Series in six years, it’s pretty much confirmed every stereotype of the meat-headed sports fan on social media.
Basically, every tweet about the World Series, which Boston played its way into this weekend, includes the hashtag “#BostonStrong.” If you need a quick reminder, “Boston Strong” also happens to be the rally phrase for the victims of Boston Marathon Bombings. In fact that’s how the phrase came into the Boston lexicon.
The commercialization, and thus trivialization, of tragedy is nothing new. Would you like a nice glass of 9/11 wine while you enjoy a 9/11 sandwich? Heck, it dates back centuries, like anything else that seemingly is new to get outraged about. We’ve been milking tragedy for a buck, as a species, since we invented tragedy and money.
So, in Boston, it’s pretty common to see shirts emblazoned with Boston Strong everywhere you go, likely from a vendor who won’t be donating to any charities. Really, it’s to be expected, and the solution to this problem is simple: Don’t buy the stupid shirt.
But what are we going to do about the tweets? This isn’t a comedian making a crappy joke or Rolling Stone subbing out a Kanye cover; it’s a massive group of people doing this relentlessly and seemingly without thought.
Look, I’m not throwing stones in the sense of bad taste here: I practically live in a glass doghouse. And I’m not singling out Boston sports fandom in this respect because any sports team has legions of fans with more ardor than tact. It’s not like 2001 didn’t see a dozen Never Forget signs at Yankees games. But there is something profoundly troubling about a phrase meant to symbolize the death and painful injury of nearly three hundred people being turned, in six months, into a meaningless slogan thrown at basic civic pride, and social media being a tool to do so. A couple of morons in the stands can be dismissed; thousands of people doing it means the phrase is sucked dry of all its meaning. It’s especially galling because Bostonians, sports fans and non-sports-fans alike, got up in arms over similar callous douchebaggery. So trivializing pain and death is only bad when the opposing team does it?
This isn’t the first time this has happened, nor the last, but it’s difficult not to wonder if that process getting faster is processing grief… or just callousness and denial. But on the bright side, at least nobody in Boston has a jerk like this rooting for their team:
So we’ve got that going for us, anyway.
Wait til the Bar Stool guys see this, you squid.
I can think of no higher honor than Barstool Sports not liking me.
That really boils my pressure cooker.
Boston Self Aggrandizing
Boston Obnoxious
Boston Un-Self-Aware
Boston So Self Aware that we go out of our way to be obnoxious
Boston Dual Superiority/Inferiority Complex
Boston Quaint Lesser City to NYC
Sooooo….. you’re saying you like Boston?
As a Massachusetts resident who has been as devoted as possible to this Red Sox season, I just want to weigh in and say that I’m entirely okay with it. I don’t think I’ve said Boston Strong once since April, but I don’t really mind that anyone else has. And it’s pretty much because it’s been the theme of this baseball season- ever since David Ortiz dropped some heat on the mic, the phrase has stood as a reminder of the resilience and strength of Boston, something that has reared its glorious head over and over again in the form of miraculous comebacks. Shockingly, I never saw anyone mention how poetic it was that the majesty of Ortiz’s grand slam was heightened by one of Boston’s finest reveling.
Of course there are idiots who use this phrase mindlessly, but those are the same ass hats who firmly believe there was actually a conspiracy in place against the patriots yesterday.
I’m seriously considering going overseas for the entire month of April next year. We’ve had to deal with saturation news coverage on the one week anniversary, the one month anniversary, the two, three, four and five month anniversaries and last week, the milestone sixth month which was a clusterfuck of recycled stories. This week, of course, local media is tying the bombing into the Sox making the World Series (remember, they were the first team to take the field after the marathon!).
I’m not unsympathetic to the suffering caused by the event and I hope that little fucker Tsarnaev gets strung up by his balls. But I cannot deal with non-stop commemorative coverage day in and day out. As overbearing as it has been to this point, the one year?
Yeah, I’m getting out of town.
I agree. It’s been a real pain in the ass. I love this city, but the excess coverage sure does make Boston come off looking like a bunch of self-important asshole. More so than usual, I mean.
It’s just going to get worse. The run-up coverage to the one-year will probably start around Groundhog Day. I don’t like feeling like an insensitive bitch, but really, enough already. It’s the most exciting thing to happen to local media since Chet and Nat broke up.
The fact that a local affiliate has a special coming up that they’re relentlessly promoting makes me ill.
@Dan, dare I ask which station (so I can be sure to avoid it entirely)?
The ABC affiliate, I’m pretty sure. Although let’s face it, it’s the Boston news market. People still don’t believe me when I tell them the local Fox affiliate fills air by making fun of the homeless.
@Dan, thank you! The local news affiliates are all equally terrible, I agree; after that shooting at Mass Ear & Eye over the summer, one of the stations during their saturation coverage showed the single clip available of the suspect – no longer than fifteen seconds long, of him being led from a cruiser into a building – on a continuous loop for at least twenty minutes.
Give me the days of Liz Walker flirting with Bob Lobell. It’s been downhill ever since they retired.
The only thing worse than the Boston broadcast market is the Boston radio market.
Ugh. I can’t even get into a car with my elderly father because he immediately turns it to WEEI and it takes every ounce of self-control I have not to grab the wheel and aim for the nearest lamppost.
i’m not even 2 hours away from boston, and i can’t say we get any of that saturation over in the springfield area
Must not impersonate Tawwmy from Quinzee…Must not impersonate Tawwmy from Quinzee…
The dude’s name is “Sully”, let’s be fair here.
Dan:
Heh, I’d forgotten how effective KSK nails the worst parts of Boston sports fandom.
I think it is funny that all of the people using the “-strong” appendix to rally support for their team/cause are basically parroting “Livestrong” which, if you remember, was a charity founded on the back of Lance Armstrong and his performance enhancers. #Bostonstrong, #Chuckstrong, #Coltsstrong, #Copystrong, #Unorgininalstrong
Thank you. I’ve said the same since the first “Boston Strong” reference back in April. Also, not that it makes a difference, but I haven’t seen a ton of fellow Bostonians rocking Boston Strong shit. I have a sinking suspicion that they’re all out of towners.
#strongstrong
My friends from NYC who came to the Cape with us this summer are the only people I know that bought Boston Strong shirts.
I did have to talk my wife out of getting a free Boston Strong tattoo; so this problem did hit all to close to home.
Yeah, every crappy tourist t-shirt shack has piles of them.
Story Time, somewhat irrelevant:
I am an alumni of Umass Dartmouth, the school the bomber attended. No, I didn’t know the guy. I was a senior when he was a freshmen. I didn’t hang out with freshmen my senior year. Anyway, I visited campus the weekend after the bombing. I was planning to anyway, it was one of my friend’s birthday and I brought my dog down to play with her. She told me that their was this big speech given, congratulating everyone’s bravery, and that “UMD Strong” was becoming a thing. We agreed that was dumb, Nothing happened at UMD. The campus was evacuated, that’s it.
Anyway, this article reminded me of that.
Somewhat related (still irrelevant): my brilliant cousin taught it would be a good idea to sneak back onto campus during said evacuation to go grab his laptop before he went back home. No big deal in the grand scheme of things; but still boneheaded.
Jesus, Boston Strong is still a thing?
On the topic of playoffs baseball, the MLB really, really needs to get the umpires to enforce the 8 second rule. I tried watching playoffs baseball, but, it’s taking way too long. I’ve counted 45-60 seconds inbetween pitches in the ALCS. Ridiculous.
Yeah, St. Louis fans are terrible too: [deadspin.com]. I just want this season to go away forever.
“Red Sox fans are explicitly worse than most sports fans.”
For anything, sports, media, personalities, there are people who take it way, way too far. I don’t think Red Sox fans are unique in this respect. I will say that I think every fandom has a unique type of person who takes it way too seriously, and that guy embarrasses literally everyone else.
*Correction: I just want baseball to go away forever.
Actually, all I want is ballparks to stop selling beer. Seriously. It’d solve a lot of problems.
All ‘o yous hatahs can go fack yo’selves. Yous an’ ya gaddam queeah hookah moms.
You sir, are no Tommy from Quinzee.
Dan, if stadiums stopped selling beer, attendance would drop to precipitous levels. Count the number of beers you see in people’s hands the next time you walk through the concourse at a sporting event. It’s ridiculous.
Also, owners will not be able to resist selling $9 beers for the first 3/4s of a sporting event. The plot of the movie “The Town” basically revolved around the absurd amount of money spent on beer at Fenway.
Baltimore Dan I think you’re just mad because Red Sox fans account for more Orioles ticket sales than actual Orioles fans.
Trollolololol
The first time I legit cringed at “Boston Strong” was the Bauer Greg Campbell thing.