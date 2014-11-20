Brandon Knight’s Botched Game-Winning Layup Is Even Funnier Thanks To This Mashup

The Nets and the Bucks were tied at 105 with seconds remaining last night. Brandon Knight had the ball in his hands, he had nobody in front of him, he had the game all wrapped up. A simple layup is all that stood between him and a victory.

Then Buffalo Wild Wings happened. Yes, those greedy a-holes all but ruined Knight’s life for a few extra bucks. They’re the worst, obviously.

Okay fine, that’s not what happened but it was damn close. Here’s a Vine of the actual flub.

And a priceless reaction from his teammates.

Thankfully for Knight, the Bucks persevered for a 122-118 victory in triple overtime.