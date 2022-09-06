Braun Strowman Is The Latest Former Star To Return To The WWE

More than a year after becoming a casualty of budget cuts, Braun Strowman became the latest star to return to WWE on Monday Night Raw.

During WWE’s No. 1 contender fatal 4-way match, Strowman made his surprise return, dispatching Alpha Academy, New Day, Street Profits and Los Lotharios with ease. As Chad Gable locked Montez Ford into an ankle lock, Strowman’s music hit and made his way to the ring. He tossed all eight of the championship contenders around the ring, beat down security, put Otis through the ringside barrier and slammed Angelo Dawkins through the announce table. After his destruction, Strowman posed on the middle rope, slammed Gable yet again, and then made his way to the back.

THE MONSTER AMONG MEN is on a path of destruction on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/EG78M5VRWy — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2022

Strowman was a surprise cut from the roster following his involvement in the WWE title match at WWE Backlash against Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. Since leaving WWE, he joined EC3 and a variety of others in the Control Your Narrative promotion before jumping back.

During his first stint with the WWE, Strowman held multiple titles, including a 151-day WWE Universal Championship run reign that started with a WrestleMania victory over Goldberg and ended with a loss to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. As has been the case since he took over, Triple H brings back another ex-WWE star to fill out the roster in the wake of Vince McMahon’s departure.