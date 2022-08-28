Watch The Braves Mascot Stiff Arm A Child Straight To Hell

Here is a thing that is usually very funny: mascots playing sports. For whatever reason, clips of adult humans in ginormous costumes trying to participate in an athletic endeavor is great, usually because it just looks extremely weird. This is made even better when those mascots are going up against children in a sport, because the kids seem to have a good time trying to, like, get buckets against them or something.

Every now and then, we get the holy grail, which is the clip of a mascot trying way too hard and something really stupid happening as a result. We got one of those clips on Saturday during halftime of an Atlanta Falcons preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Apparently, a bunch of mascots played a game against a team of children who were in their full uniforms.

This brings us to Blooper, the mascot for the Atlanta Braves. Blooper took a hand-off and took off, trying to get to the edge en route to the end zone. One brave young athlete tried to take him on, but instead, Blooper threw out the single most ferocious stiff arm I have ever seen in my entire life.

A few more kids tried to take Blooper down, all of them failed. Do not mess with Blooper.