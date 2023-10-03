The New York Giants entered Monday evening’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks sporting a 1-2 record that was much closer to 0-3 than 2-1. New York was walloped by both the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers in the first three weeks, and the Giants needed a massive comeback to pick up a close-fought win over the Arizona Cardinals. However, the Giants were at home in Week 4 and, for the most part, the team’s defense performed quite well to begin the night against the Seahawks. It did not matter much, though, as the offense floundered and frustration built for Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

With the Giants already trailing 14-3 in part due to a Daniel Jones fumble in the first half, New York attempted to get back into the game in a goal-to-go situation late in the third quarter. Rather than punching it in, Jones uncorked a brutal pick six that effectively ended the game.

Though Jones was far from the only issue, his two turnovers were magnified and, with the Giants repeatedly yielding sacks, it felt as if the sky was falling for the team’s offense. Daboll expressed that dismay by flinging a tablet after speaking to Jones following the back-breaking turnover.

Brian Daboll is disgusted with Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/F7ngrsxLhC — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 3, 2023

For good measure, Jones threw yet another interception on the next drive, leading directly to another Seahawks scoring possession that extended the margin. Though it is fair to note that Saquon Barkley is injured and New York’s wide receiver room remains thoroughly uninspiring, it was an ugly, ugly night for Jones and the offense, and the tablet heave was a microcosm.