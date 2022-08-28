brian robinson
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Is In Stable Condition After Being Shot In An Attempted Robbery

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times in an attempted robbery on Sunday and suffered non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition, according to multiple reporters who broke the news on Sunday night.

It’s not clear at the moment exactly what happened in the incident on Sunday, but initial reports say Robinson was struck by at least two bullets in his lower body in an attempted car-jacking, after which he was taken to a local hospital.

The third-round pick out of Alabama had 14 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown this preseason, only appearing in the first two games and being held out of the finale on Saturday in Kansas City. The Commanders hoped Robinson would bring some added depth and more physicality to their backfield, working alongside veterans Antonio Gibson and JD McKissic.

Obviously the chief concern for the Commanders and Robinson right now is on his health and recovery from a terrible incident. We are still awaiting official word from the team or a report on the severity of the injuries beyond that they are not life-threatening and he is in stable condition. We will provide updates when more are available and hope for a full and speedy recovery for the young running back.

UPDATE: The team’s statement on the matter didn’t provide too many more details, mostly confirming the reports.

Per ESPN’s John Keim, police have identified two suspects and recovered a firearm believed to have been used in the incident, which took place on the 1000 block of H Street, NE in Washington, D.C. When police arrived, Robinson had sustained “a couple of gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.

