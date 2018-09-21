A Fan Caught A Possum In The Stands At Thursday’s Jets-Browns Game In Cleveland

#New York Jets #NFL
09.20.18 2 hours ago

Twitter/@KaitlynT0068

The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets faced off in an officially sanctioned NFL game on Thursday evening. While the battle between the two teams would have operated in relative obscurity if buried on a Sunday, national attention (particularly from the handicapping community) existed in this spot, even as the Browns looked for an all-elusive victory.

While there actually were legitimate storylines to follow given the presence of Sam Darnold, Myles Garrett and others, something strange happened in the stands in Cleveland, and that grabbed the attention of many. In short, a possum was running loose in FirstEnergy Stadium.

