The Cleveland Browns are nipping on the heels of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North, sitting one game behind the squad from the Steel City for the top spot in the division. They’ll have a theoretically easy matchup against the lowly New York Jets this weekend, but due to a number of players being deemed COVID-19 close contacts, things will be a little more tricky than usual.

The Browns, which are already missing Odell Beckham Jr., had a collection of receivers receive this distinction earlier in the day, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Subsequent reporting by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com indicated that three players — top pass catcher Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, and rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones — will be held out.

A group of Browns wide receivers have been deemed High-Risk-Close-Contacts and Cleveland is awaiting word as to how many will not be able to travel to New York for Sunday’s game vs. Jets, sources tell @mortreport and me. Game is on but Browns likely without WRs and possibly a TE. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2020

#Browns Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones are all close contacts and all are being placed on the COVID-19 list and will miss the #Jets game. But there are more coming — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 26, 2020

Even worse, Cabot followed this up by noting that KhaDarel Hodge, another receiver, will be out, as will linebacker Jacob Phillips. Despite this, the game is still scheduled to go on as planned.

#Browns KhaDarel Hodge and LB Jacob Phillips will also miss the #Jets game; going on COVID-19 list — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 26, 2020

#Browns #Jets game will still be played, source tells clevelanddotcom — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 26, 2020

With all of these absences, Cleveland is down to one healthy active wide receiver in former Lions WR Marvin Hall, while a pair of practice squad receivers will join the active roster.

Marvin Hall on is the only receiver on the #Browns 53-man roster not ruled out for Sunday’s game against the #Jets, per source. The rest must sit out because of high risk close contact. They’re elevating Derrick Willies and Ja’Marcus Bradley from the practice squad. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 26, 2020

Ultimately, all of this was confirmed by the team.

We've placed WR Rashard Higgins, WR KhaDarel Hodge, WR Jarvis Landry, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones & LB Jacob Phillips on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. In addition, we've elevated (Contagious Disease Addendum) WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, LB Montrel Meander & WR Derrick Willies from the PS. pic.twitter.com/sCSte9PejF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 26, 2020

Obviously the No. 1 priority is that all of these players remain COVID free, but when it comes to how tomorrow’s game tomorrow, it’s probably fair to assume that standout running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are going to be used in a whole lot of different ways, as will tight ends Austin Hooper, Harrison Bryant, and David Njoku.