The Browns Will Be Without Four Receivers For Their Game Against The Jets Due To The NFL’s COVID Protocols

The Cleveland Browns are nipping on the heels of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North, sitting one game behind the squad from the Steel City for the top spot in the division. They’ll have a theoretically easy matchup against the lowly New York Jets this weekend, but due to a number of players being deemed COVID-19 close contacts, things will be a little more tricky than usual.

The Browns, which are already missing Odell Beckham Jr., had a collection of receivers receive this distinction earlier in the day, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Subsequent reporting by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com indicated that three players — top pass catcher Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, and rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones — will be held out.

Even worse, Cabot followed this up by noting that KhaDarel Hodge, another receiver, will be out, as will linebacker Jacob Phillips. Despite this, the game is still scheduled to go on as planned.

With all of these absences, Cleveland is down to one healthy active wide receiver in former Lions WR Marvin Hall, while a pair of practice squad receivers will join the active roster.

Ultimately, all of this was confirmed by the team.

Obviously the No. 1 priority is that all of these players remain COVID free, but when it comes to how tomorrow’s game tomorrow, it’s probably fair to assume that standout running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are going to be used in a whole lot of different ways, as will tight ends Austin Hooper, Harrison Bryant, and David Njoku.

