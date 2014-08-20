Falcons Coach Bryan Cox Says He Was The Town Pimp, Banging Women At The Age Of 10

Falcons assistant coach Bryan Cox is 46-years-old. His daughter is 30. I’ll give you a few minutes to figure out how old Bryan Cox was when he conceived his kid. In the meantime, listen to Cox deliver this stunning line about his virginity.

This season of Hard Knocks hasn’t been good, hasn’t been entertaining in the least. But I’ll watch, if only to hear Bryan Cox talk more about his sexual exploits.

