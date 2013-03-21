Bryce Harper Is The Luckiest Man Alive

The Washington Nationals are amazingly fortunate. The reigning NL East Champions have 20-year old phenom Bryce Harper locked up through 2018 for just (relative) pennies each year, and that allows the team to keep spending like crazy to build a winning team that won’t lose in the first round of the MLB Playoffs. Of course, if all goes to plan and Harper’s career unfolds as most people expect, he’ll eventually command the biggest payday in professional baseball history. Some goofballs even think it could be worth as much as $400 million.
Until then, poor Bryce has to get by on the $1 million-plus that he’s making each season, and sure, he bought himself a big fancy Mercedes with a Nationals logo and trunk full of bats, and sure, he has a big endorsement deal with Under Armour that pays him a ton to lift weights at a rave. But none of that is enough to put food on the table. At least not the unlimited free food that a young millionaire deserves these days.
Thank God Chipotle realized that and gave Harper that card above, which allows him a lifetime of free burritos. So where does that rank on the best moments of Harper’s young career? Amazingly, it’s not even close to No. 1.
Harper’s top moment is still when he took this picture with UFC’s Ring Girl of the Year Brittney Palmer last year.
Fortunately, Palmer made it clear the two were not dating, despite what one blogger who makes everything up wrote at the time. And Harper should be glad that she cleared that up, because if it had been true, I would have totally photoshopped myself beating him up.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m pretty offended that a huge company is giving a millionaire athlete a lifetime of free tacos and burritos – the greatest food ever invented, mind you – but I’m still trying to keep it all in perspective.
i would have bet 50 bucks that girl’s name was brittany
I didn’t bother clicking on the $400 million article, but, that guy probably should never write about baseball contracts ever again.
I mean it’s not THAT insane. A-Rod got 300M, Votto got 250M, and more teams are getting lucrative TV deals maybe by then the Yankees will be ready to spend again. Perhaps not 400M but I can see well over 300M. He’ll be what? 26? In his athletic peak and god only knows how awesome he’ll be then. He was a major leaguer at age 19, players like that usually tend to kick massive amounts of ass. I can easily see a .320/.440/.630 type player, and that kind of production will probably get around 350M on the open market. 10/280 is where the offers will start, teams may will pretty soon offer something around 10/310 so whoever goes that extra year or ponies up an extra couple million a year for the privilege of getting Bryce Harper to play for them will probably end up paying around 350M. So if you’re at 350M over 10-12 years is an extra four to five million a season really THAT ridiculous?
I’ll never understand the concept of giving millionaire celebrities free ANYTHING, let alone free ANYTHING FOR LIFE. Pretty sure they can handle spending $6 on a burrito. Oh well. Enjoy your lifetime of free diarrhea, Bryce.
God damnit, this guy does not need any more advantages in life! I’m 5’8″, broke, and have zero talent: GIVE ME FREE CHIPOTLE!
I don’t know if I should hate this guy more, or less, because we share the same first name. I am thinking more, because his life is better than mine. Then again, he is making Bryces everywhere look better. This is tough.
He only gets a burrito card for life so long as he doesn’t get injured and fade away into relative obscurity. You know, like that one guy.
That picture definitely looks like a 19/20 yr old trying not to be awkward. His arm isn’t around her, it looks like he’s trying to be polite and not touch her. May be hope that he turns into a normal 20 year old multi-millionaire
