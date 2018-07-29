Bubba Wallace Had One Of The Scariest NASCAR Crashes Of The Year

07.29.18 32 mins ago

NASCAR on NBC on Twitter

Bubba Wallace had every driver’s worst nightmare happen to him Sunday at Pocono Raceway. Thankfully for the NASCAR driver he walked away from a crash that sent his car hurdling into a wall around 150 miles per hour.

The race week started out well for Wallace. Earlier in the weekend, Wallace signed a two-year extension with Richard Petty Racing that’s expected to keep him in the No. 43 until 2020.

But on Sunday, something went wrong with just a few laps to go at the Gander Outdoors 400 in Pennsylvania. A mechanical failure in Turn 1 put Wallace’s car in a high-speed coast toward the wall, unable to turn or stop an impact. His car slid hard into the outside retaining wall, somehow avoiding other cars as he coasted through the infield and then up the track into the wall.

