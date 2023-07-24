The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Buffalo Bills

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

The Buffalo Bills enter 2023 as a team that hopes to be a Super Bowl contender this year, led by its star quarterback Josh Allen (94 OVR), star receiver Stefon Diggs (96 OVR), and a returning Von Miller (94 OVR) to lead the defense. Last year, the Bills had a terrific regular season but again fell short in the divisional round, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals. According to the Madden ratings, the biggest question marks for the Bills are at linebacker, offensive line, and their depth along the defensive front. Otherwise, they have highly rated talent across the board and should be in the mix again, it just falls on Allen and company to deliver in the big moments that they’ve not quite been able to figure out so far.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Bills, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Josh Allen: 94

Kyle Allen: 61

Matt Barkley: 56

RB

Damien Harris: 79

Latavius Murray: 76

James Cook: 75

Nyheim Hines: 75

FB

Reggie Gilliam: 76

WR

Stefon Diggs: 96

Gabe Davis: 83

Deonte Harty: 74

Trent Sherfield: 73

Khalil Shakir: 70

Keesean Johnson: 68

Justin Shorter: 67

Isaiah Coulter: 66

TE

Dawson Knox: 83

Dalton Kincaid: 76

Quintin Morris: 61

Zach Davidson: 61

Reid Ferguson: 37

LT

Dion Dawkins: 81

Tommy Doyle: 62

RT

Spencer Brown: 71

Brandon Shell: 70

David Quessenberry: 69

LG

Connor McGovern: 74

Ike Boettger: 67

Nick Broeker: 63

RG

Ryan Bates: 74

David Edwards: 72

O’Cyrus Torrence: 71

C

Mitch Morse: 79

Greg Mancz: 61

DT

Ed Oliver: 81

Poona Ford: 76

Daquan Jones: 76

Jordan Phillips: 75

Tim Settle Jr.: 71

Cortez Broughton: 63

Kendal Vickers: 59

LE

Greg Rousseau: 84

Leonard Floyd: 78

Boogie Basham Jr.: 75

Kingsley Jonathan: 62

RE

Von Miller: 94

AJ Epenesa: 73

Shaq Lawson: 73

LOLB

Terrel Bernard: 68

Tyler Matakevich: 65

MLB

Dorian Williams: 68

Tyrel Dodson: 65

Baylon Spector: 64

ROLB

Matt Milano: 88

AJ Klein: 69

Travin Howard: 65

CB

Tre’Davious White: 90

Taron Johnson: 83

Kaiir Elam: 76

Dane Jackson: 73

Cameron Dantzler: 71

Christian Benford: 69

Siran Neal: 67

SS

Jordan Poyer: 90

Taylor Rapp: 77

Jared Mayden: 60

FS

Micah Hyde: 89

Dean Marlowe: 70

Damar Hamlin: 66

Cam Lewis: 66

Zayne Anderson: 62

K

Tyler Bass: 79

P

Sam Martin: 76