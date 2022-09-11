Joe Burrow had a horrific start to the Bengals Week 1 opener against the Steelers, throwing a pick six to open the game to Minkah Fitzpatrick.

From there, the Steelers led the entire way, thanks in large part to three more interceptions of Burrow, who had a dreadful afternoon, often finding himself under siege by T.J. Watt and the Steelers defensive line. However, as the second half progressed, Burrow started to find a bit of a rhythm and the Bengals slowly reeled in Pittsburgh, which was getting very little from their offense. Trailing by six in the last minute, Burrow moved the Bengals deep into Steelers territory — one possession after failing to score on four tries from the goal line.

This time, Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase for what looked like a walkoff touchdown, provided Evan McPherson, arguably the best kicker in the league, could make an extra point.

There was one problem, though: the presence of Minkah Fitzpatrick, who came flying off the edge and blocked the kick, sending the game to overtime.

It was the perfect end to regulation, where the defense did just about everything for the Steelers while the Mitch Trubisky-led offense scuffled. Unfortunately for the Steelers, they were not able to do anything offensively to start overtime, going 3-and-out and punting the ball back to Burrow, who marched the Bengals back inside the red zone again. This time, the Bengals played for the field goal, setting McPherson up for the game-winning attempt, and the man who drilled a 59-yarder earlier in the game absolutely shanked it left from short range, giving the ball back to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers then drove down the field thanks to an incredible Diontae Johnson catch, moving into “field goal range,” whatever that means in this game, and sent Chris Boswell out for a 61-yard kick. At this point, you should know what happens (turn the sound up for this one).

The kick is NO GOOD. The game continues! 📺: #PITvsCIN on CBS

BONNNNNNGGGGGGGGGG. And the Bengals, again, took over with a chance to win the game.

Cincinnati would move across midfield, but a sack fumble moved them back to the 50 for a fourth down — thanks to the “Holy Roller” rule that doesn’t allow players to advance a fumble if they didn’t fumble it — giving the ball back to Pittsburgh. After throwing a near interception, Trubisky found a rhythm and got the Steelers across the Bengals 40, setting up one last kick from Boswell who finally, mercifully, ended the game and gave Pittsburgh a win.