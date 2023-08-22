The Tennessee Titans will finish their preseason schedule on Friday when they host the New Orleans Saints, but the focus at Titans camp on Tuesday was on something much more serious than football.

On Monday night, cornerback Caleb Farley’s home in Mooresville, North Carolina exploded, killing his father who was staying in the house and injuring one other according to authorities, who confirmed the death of Robert Farley to WJZY News. The explosion occurred just before midnight eastern, with neighbors telling WJZY they heard a loud explosion and could smell gas. The official cause of the explosion has not been determined by officials, with an investigation underway.

Farley returned to North Carolina on Tuesday morning to be there with his family as they deal with the tragedy. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel spoke after Tuesday’s practice said the team’s focus is on providing support for Farley and his family, noting the football side is “very trivial” in the moment.

Mike Vrabel on Caleb Farley and the tragedy that occurred at his home in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/hwU09qjHBE — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 22, 2023

Star running back Derrick Henry noted his shock at the news, saying he and Farley were in the locker room on Monday night hanging out and offered his prayers to Farley and his family.

Derrick Henry is thinking about Caleb Farley after an explosion at his house in NC. #Titans pic.twitter.com/3Hm3XwdI12 — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 22, 2023

It is a devastating tragedy and the Titans seem willing to give Farley the space and time he needs to take care of his family.