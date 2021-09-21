Canelo Alvarez’s next opponent will be Caleb Plant as he looks to add another belt to his WBC, WBA, and WBO collection at 168 pounds, becoming a unified champion by taking down the current IBF champ.

The negotiations for the fight were rocky at times, with the fight being dead on a couple of occasions before finally getting a deal done to fight on November 6 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. On Tuesday, the fighters held their first press conference and, well, things didn’t go very well as during their face-off prior to the presser, Plant set Alvarez off by calling him a “motherf*cker,” leading Canelo to shove Plant away and then dodge a Plant hook with ease before tagging him under the right eye with a punch before the two could be separated.

For starters, it certainly doesn’t seem to bode well for Plant that Canelo ducked this punch and popped him with a counter this easily at the press conference. More importantly, though, Plant was left with a cut under his eye that was bleeding pretty well, per those at the presser, and while he got cleaned up it is certainly a concerning cut that could very well lead to a postponement of the fight given we are just six weeks out from fight night.

Been to literally hundreds of boring press conferences. Never seen an exchange like that, and especially for a fight like this. That’s a big gash under Plant’s right eye, and it’s bleeding profusely. A cut like that in training usually postpones fights — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 21, 2021

That will have to be a situation of waiting and seeing, but Plant continued to antagonize Canelo on the stage, setting Alvarez off by again calling him a “motherf*cker” — which Canelo seems to think as an insult towards his mom — and then saying he’s a “drug cheat.”

If the fight is able to happen on November 6, there will undoubtedly be plenty of motivation on both sides, but we’ll have to see if their brief exchange here sets them back at all on account of that cut under Plant’s eye.