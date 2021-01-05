There’s nothing the folks at World Wrestling Entertainment love more than a good celebrity cameo appearance on their shows, as they have quite the history of celeb pop-ups and even celebs participating in matches. However, with the ongoing pandemic and shows in the Thunderdome with just virtual fans in attendance, there’s not a lot of incentive for seeking out the cheap pop that can come from a big star showing up.

So on Monday Night Raw, when they went ahead with their legends night that featured Hulk Hogan and Goldberg (who will apparently once again be making a title push at 54 years old), there wasn’t any real expectation of non-wrestling royalty being backstage — and there wasn’t. That didn’t stop them from running a gag insisting Cardi B was backstage, only for it to be revealed that it was the Boogeyman, which led to Cardi trending on Twitter to her confusion.

Wait what’s going on ? People keep tagging me in WWE stuff ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Once she was shown video of why she was trending alongside WWE, she had an incredible response in which she was furious with Vince McMahon that this was how her “WWE debut” went and that she would be coming for him.

WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF ….😩😂😂😂😂This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR FUCKIN DAYS !!!! https://t.co/P4LQvOWnsx — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

When former WWE stars like Trish Stratus and Melina replied to Cardi, she began fan girling out, as, while she doesn’t currently watch WWE, she was once a big fan.

OMMMMMMMGGGGGG !!!!! Bitch I’m gagging !!!! I’m so hype !!! https://t.co/bnaarfG0Nc — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Wow what a great night for me ! I remember your first debut with the two dudes you used to be with ! Just wow ! https://t.co/8A3F0H1mQF — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Naaaaa I was still to young when he was on.I started watching when Booka T, Eddie gurrero, triple H ,batista,John cena,Edge,Melina ,Trish stratus,Lina ETC was on ! https://t.co/6GtdNlwVxl — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Ok nomore wwE tweets I haven’t watched it in years.I was just confused on all the wwe tweets I was getting.Before this last thing I Hurd bout it was about a sexy wrestler name Carmella. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

At this point, I’d bank on a Cardi B appearance on WWE TV by the end of 2021, because there’s no way WWE isn’t going to see all of these tweets about her being a wrestling fan and not beg her to make a proper debut at some point — hopefully sans Boogeyman.