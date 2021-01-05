Getty Image
Sports

Cardi B Had A Hilarious Response To WWE Using Her ‘Debut’ As A Boogeyman Prank

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

There’s nothing the folks at World Wrestling Entertainment love more than a good celebrity cameo appearance on their shows, as they have quite the history of celeb pop-ups and even celebs participating in matches. However, with the ongoing pandemic and shows in the Thunderdome with just virtual fans in attendance, there’s not a lot of incentive for seeking out the cheap pop that can come from a big star showing up.

So on Monday Night Raw, when they went ahead with their legends night that featured Hulk Hogan and Goldberg (who will apparently once again be making a title push at 54 years old), there wasn’t any real expectation of non-wrestling royalty being backstage — and there wasn’t. That didn’t stop them from running a gag insisting Cardi B was backstage, only for it to be revealed that it was the Boogeyman, which led to Cardi trending on Twitter to her confusion.

Once she was shown video of why she was trending alongside WWE, she had an incredible response in which she was furious with Vince McMahon that this was how her “WWE debut” went and that she would be coming for him.

When former WWE stars like Trish Stratus and Melina replied to Cardi, she began fan girling out, as, while she doesn’t currently watch WWE, she was once a big fan.

At this point, I’d bank on a Cardi B appearance on WWE TV by the end of 2021, because there’s no way WWE isn’t going to see all of these tweets about her being a wrestling fan and not beg her to make a proper debut at some point — hopefully sans Boogeyman.

Topics: #WWETags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×