A pair of teams with brand new head coaches squared off in the NFL’s preseason on Friday night. Thanks to a touchdown pass from David Blough to Brian Cobbs with two seconds left in regulation that was followed by a successful two-point conversion, the Arizona Cardinals were able to help first-time head coach Jonathan Gannon pick up an 18-17 win over Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos.

You can only ever take so much away from preseason football, but one thing that received plenty of attention was the performance of Russell Wilson, who is now in his second season in Denver. He had an up-and-down game, going 7-for-13 for 93 yards and a touchdown while playing into the second quarter, which isn’t always common for established quarterbacks in the first game of the preseason. What is common, however, is for people to get jokes off at Wilson’s expense, and after the game, the official Arizona Cardinals Twitter account decided to do just that.

If you missed the video being referenced here, Wilson put out a few clips of him training earlier this offseason following last year’s disaster campaign in Denver that featured him working out with a football that was the subject of a bunch of jokes. If you missed the other video in here, well, this should get you up to speed.

Wilson will try to avoid being turned into a punchline next Saturday during the Broncos’ second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.