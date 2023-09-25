Carmelo Hayes Is Shedding The Cruiserweight Stigma In NXT

WWE’s main event scene has long been comprised of gigantic professional wrestlers whose size gave them a leg up on the competition. But over the years, some of the more undersized competitors like “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Bret Hart, and Shawn Michaels have all ascended to the top of the company in spite of a smaller stature.

Those sorts of wrestlers served as the blueprint for someone like Carmelo Hayes, the current NXT Champion, to rise into the main event scene. His debut in NXT came with a shot at the Cruiserweight Championship, a logical conclusion for a rising star billed at his size and stature. But 21 days later, he was back in the ring with Adam Cole, someone else considered undersized, but also a former NXT champion in his own right.

Hayes has refused to get boxed into only competing against guys his size. He credits conversations with his coaches to having the proper mindset.

“One time one of my coaches here, he said when you watch Shawn Michaels versus the Undertaker, you’re not looking at big guy, little guy. If you really think back on it, you’re just looking at an icon, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker,” Hayes tells Uproxx Sports ahead of Saturday’s No Mercy live event. “So, it’s the same energy. I don’t try and carry myself like a cruiserweight. On paper, yeah, I’m a cruiserweight. But in the ring, you’re not going to get that type of energy from me at all. I’m just as big as whoever my opponent is. And that’s kind of the mindset that I walk into every match with.”

Hayes has done just that, carrying himself with the authoritative presence of a bonafide star whenever he’s given an opportunity, whether that comes on the mic, in a backstage segment, or in the ring.

The man he idolizes comes from outside the world of professional wrestling, and knows a thing or two about being the sort of magnetic, larger than life presence that he replicates. Hayes won the NXT title over Bron Breakker at Stand and Deliver, which took place at the Crypto Center in Los Angeles. Despite being a New England guy, Hayes was draped in the unmistakable purple and gold of the Los Angeles Lakers as a way to pay homage to the late Kobe Bryant. Shortly after the match, he posted a side-by-side photo of Bryant’s first NBA title win.

Appreciate the NXT social team for capturing this pic directly after my match Sunday. Sat there for like 15 min reflecting on the journey. Jobs not done. #SameEnergy pic.twitter.com/48JCWhlLCy — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) May 31, 2023

“I think my biggest thing is music, pop culture, and sports because it’s relatable,” Hayes says. “I do these things for the people that are at home and kids or whoever that are looking for that inspiration the same way I’m inspired by others.”