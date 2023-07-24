The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Carolina Panthers

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

After a solid close to the 2022 season and then landing Bryce Young (74 OVR) in the draft, the Panthers come into 2023 with optimism about where the franchise is going after five straight years without a playoff appearance. Snapping that drought would be a surprise this year, but they will hope to see positive strides after bolstering their roster on the offensive line and at the skill positions to try and give Young the support he needs on offense. Adam Thielen (83 OVR) comes in to provide a veteran receiver for Young, while Miles Sanders (86 OVR) is coming off a terrific season running the ball in Philadelphia. On defense, Brian Burns (87 OVR) and Derrick Brown (84 OVR) headline a young defense that has some very talented players, and there’s reason to believe this Panthers team can be competitive next year, provided Young is able to navigate his rookie year as well as his pedigree suggests.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Panthers, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Bryce Young: 74

Andy Dalton: 72

Matt Corral: 64

RB

Miles Sanders: 86

Chuba Hubbard: 75

Raheem Blackshear: 68

Spencer Brown: 61

Camerun Peoples: 60

FB

Giovanni Ricci: 62

WR

Adam Thielen: 83

D.J. Chark Jr.: 77

Laviska Shenault Jr.: 75

Terrace Marshall Jr.: 73

Damiere Byrd: 72

Jonathan Mingo: 72

Shi Smith: 70

Marquez Stevenson: 69

Gary Jennings: 67

TE

Hayden Hurst: 80

Ian Thomas: 72

Tommy Tremble: 71

Stephen Sullivan: 64

J.J. Jansen: 36

LT

Ikem Ekwonu: 79

Cameron Erving: 68

RT

Taylor Moton: 84

Larnel Coleman: 57

LG

Brady Christensen: 73

Justin McCray: 64

Michael Jordan: 63

RG

Austin Corbett: 80

Chandler Zavala: 67

Deonte Brown: 63

Cade Mays: 63

C

Bradley Bozeman: 72

Sam Tecklenburg: 55

DT

Henry Anderson: 74

John Penisini: 66

Marquan McCall: 62

Raequan Williams: 60

LE

Shy Tuttle: 70

Bravvion Roy: 65

RE

Derrick Brown: 84

DeShawn Williams: 68

Jalen Redmond: 64

LOLB

Brian Burns: 87

Frankie Luvu: 79

Marquis Haynes Sr.: 71

MLB

Shaq Thompson: 84

Kamu Grugier-Hill: 69

Brandon Smith: 66

Bumper Pool: 63

Jordan Thomas: 58

Chandler Wooten: 55

ROLB

Yetur Gross-Matos: 72

DJ Johnson: 69

Amare Barno: 64

CB

Jaycee Horn: 83

Donte Jackson: 80

C.J. Henderson: 73

Keith Taylor Jr.: 66

Stantley Thomas-Oliver III: 65

Rejzohn Wright: 65

Herb Miller: 61

SS

Vonn Bell: 83

Eric Rowe: 77

Jammie Robinson: 68

Sam Franklin Jr.: 67

Vernon Scott: 63

FS

Jeremy Chinn: 81

Xavier Woods: 78

Myles Dorn: 61

K

Eddy Pineiro: 77

P

Johnny Hekker: 81