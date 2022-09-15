How To Watch Chargers-Chiefs On Amazon’s Thursday Night Football

The Chiefs and Chargers will meet in what is arguably the best matchup of Week 2 in the NFL on Thursday Night Football, but for those looking to watch the two AFC West favorites do battle, they’ll have to venture beyond the normal TV guide.

Chargers-Chiefs will also serve as the inaugural regular season game for Amazon’s new exclusive contract with the NFL to broadcast their Thursday night games, with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit on the call in the booth, and Kaylee Hartung handling sideline reporting duties. As such, the game will no longer be simulcast on NFL Network or Fox as Thursday Night Football was in the past, and fans will need to have an Amazon Prime subscription to watch all season.

For those with a subscription, watching will be pretty simple. Games will be available on Amazon.com and the Amazon Prime Video app, with a Prime login, and for any fans looking to just watch a particular game (like, say, Chargers-Chiefs), you can do a 30-day free trial to gain access. It’s certainly going to be an adjustment not having games on network or cable TV for the first time, but with an 11-year rights deal, this is going to be the way of the future for Thursday nights.