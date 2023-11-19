The Los Angeles Chargers have a unique ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, and on Sunday afternoon in Green Bay they managed to do just that, falling to 4-6 with a 23-20 loss to the Packers.

The Chargers were uneven all day on offense, struggling to get anything going against Green Bay and had only put 13 points on the board in the first three quarters. Despite that, they were still in the game and finally woke up at seemingly the right time when Justin Herbert led a go-ahead touchdown drive with 5:24 left in the fourth quarter, as he fired a rocket to Kenan Allen in the end zone to put the Chargers up four.

However, that lead would only last a couple minutes as Jordan Love found Romeo Doubs in the end zone for a long touchdown completion, pushing the Packers back in front.

The Chargers would have to punt on their next drive after going backwards and facing 4th-and-20 deep in their own end zone, but would get it back with 1:08 left after their defense forced the needed stop.

After a near disaster with a fumble in the backfield, the Chargers worked it to their own 30 and faced a 3rd-and-6 with 30 seconds to go. There, the good version of Herbert reappeared as he threw a dart down the sideline to rookie Quentin Johnston who had beaten his man down the field and had nothing but green grass in front of him. Unfortunately, despite getting two hands on it, Johnston couldn’t bring it in, bouncing it off his knee on a brutal drop that could’ve been a game-winning touchdown.

Quentin Johnston could have won this game for the Chargers pic.twitter.com/v9dUQj1OVr — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) November 19, 2023

Whether he would’ve stayed on his feet if he caught it cleanly is a bit debatable, but if nothing else, the Chargers would’ve been set up in field goal range for, at worst, a chance at a game-tying kick. Instead, Herbert had his fourth down pass batted down at the line of scrimmage and the Chargers suffered their latest mind-bending loss.