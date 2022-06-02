The latest edition of The Match on TNT saw four of the NFL’s top quarterbacks go head to head on the golf course without any professionals this time, as what was initially a one-off between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson has become a semi-annual competition with a revolving cast of golfers and athletes.

This time, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers teamed up against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, with Inside the NBA‘s Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley on the call alongside JJ Watt and Trevor Immelman. One of the best parts of The Match has always been the interplay between the commentators and the golfers, who are listening to the commentary live through an airpod and can talk back to them.

Charles Barkley is usually at the center of the best bits of back-and-forth, and this time he caused a stir while complimenting Josh Allen’s pace of play and quarterbacking skill, causing Patrick Mahomes and Allen to both get a laugh out of Barkley telling Josh he can “slang that thang, too.”

This Chuck and Josh Allen conversation 😅 pic.twitter.com/JytJWzOcwS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2022

Josh was going to let it go, but you can hear Mahomes chime in with a “what?!” that caused Barkley to double back and say “throw that thing, excuse me” that made Allen break completely. Barkley has a gift for those turns of phrase, as fans of Inside the NBA know very well, most recently causing Shaq to lose it on set while talking about getting banged in the post.