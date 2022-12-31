Flair WWE
Charlotte Flair Returned To Win The WWE Smackdown Women’s Title From Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey’s 84-day reign atop the WWE Smackdown Women’s division is over. Seconds after defeating Raquel Rodriguez to retain the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, Rousey was surprised by a returning Charlotte Flair.

Rousey mocked Flair on the mic about her lengthy layoff, before Flair cut her off and challenged her for the belt.

Shortly after the bell rang, Flair dropped Rousey with a big boot to the face for the two count and laid out Shayna Baszler on the outside. Flair laid out Rousey with a spear, but Rousey moved into an arm bar attempt on Flair. Flair rolled Rousey over into a pinfall for the victory and became champion for the first time since dropping the belt at WrestleMania Backlash in May.

After spending most of 2022 on the sideline, Flair became a 14-time women’s champion with her victory over Rousey. There were some rumors and discussions around Flair’s impending return. Instead of waiting for something a little more on the nose and having her return for the Royal Rumble next month, WWE opting to trot Flair on the last Smackdown sends the blue brand into 2023 with a bang. With Flair, Bayley, and Becky Lynch all back in WWE, we’re only now waiting to see if Sasha Banks eventually returns to reunite the Four Horsewomen, although rumors indicate that she may be headed to NJPW in some capacity.

