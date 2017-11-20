Cheers And Jeers: UFC Fight Night Sydney

11.20.17

Cheers: Frank Camacho Vs. Damien Brown.

My God, was this was a fight. These guys were just standing in front of each other throwing hammers. Honestly, I’d rather get hit with a hammer than what these guys got hit with in this fight. Not since the days of Don Frye have two men expressed such a disregard for future CTE. This was one of the most deserving “fight of the night” bonuses I’ve seen in a long time. How could you even score it? Camacho landed less but seemed to do more damage, while Brown was landing massive straight rights directly on Camacho’s jaw that didn’t seem to phase him at all (when a guy has a head that hard, maybe go to the body?). Simply wonderful.

Jeers: Trying to interview Frank Camacho after that fight.

Camacho seemed a little out of it after the fight, probably on account of having just eaten 18 straight knuckle sandwiches. Dan Hardy asked him a few questions, all of which Camacho answered with some variation on “the fans.” The Dan Hardy-Doc Gooden announcing team is one of my favorites, but… maybe don’t interview fighters after a fight like this? Asking a guy to be articulate after that is downright cruel. You know how we like to say they “left it all in the cage?” Leave it at that. A fight like that says more than words.

