Chef David Chang Wants To Use Kickstarter To Try To Buy The Redskins From Dan Snyder

Though he’s only 36 years old, David Chang’s culinary talents are already somewhat legendary. Under the umbrella of his Momofuku restaurant group, Chang presides over some of the world’s best eateries, including Momofuku Noodle Bar, Momofuku Ssäm Bar, Má Pêche, Milk Bar and Momofuku Ko in New York City, Momofuku Seiōbo in Sydney, and Momofuku Noodle Bar Nikai, Daishō and Shōtō in Toronto. Additionally, he launched a food magazine, Lucky Peach, in 2011 and it’s possible you’ve seen him on HBO’s Treme and/or on Top Chef.

That said, Chang’s passion for food might be only rivaled by his passion for football. The Virginia native who attended Georgetown Prep is a big Washington Redskins fan, and, needless to say, like most Redskins fan he has had enough of incompetent/arrogant Redskins owner Dan Snyder. So last night Chang made a proposal via Twitter: try to use Kickstarter to raise enough money to make Snyder an offer he can’t refuse.

Screen Shot 2013-12-10 at 12.55.09 PM

Now, the Redskins were valued at $1.7 billion by Forbes recently, but who’s counting? All it would take would be for each DC-area resident to pledge a few bucks, as Kickstarter itself pointed out in a tweet responding to Chang.

Screen Shot 2013-12-10 at 12.55.36 PM

This could get interesting.

