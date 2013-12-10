Chef David Chang Wants To Use Kickstarter To Try To Buy The Redskins From Dan Snyder

Though he’s only 36 years old, David Chang’s culinary talents are already somewhat legendary. Under the umbrella of his Momofuku restaurant group, Chang presides over some of the world’s best eateries, including Momofuku Noodle Bar, Momofuku Ssäm Bar, Má Pêche, Milk Bar and Momofuku Ko in New York City, Momofuku Seiōbo in Sydney, and Momofuku Noodle Bar Nikai, Daishō and Shōtō in Toronto. Additionally, he launched a food magazine, Lucky Peach, in 2011 and it’s possible you’ve seen him on HBO’s Treme and/or on Top Chef.
That said, Chang’s passion for food might be only rivaled by his passion for football. The Virginia native who attended Georgetown Prep is a big Washington Redskins fan, and, needless to say, like most Redskins fan he has had enough of incompetent/arrogant Redskins owner Dan Snyder. So last night Chang made a proposal via Twitter: try to use Kickstarter to raise enough money to make Snyder an offer he can’t refuse.
Now, the Redskins were valued at $1.7 billion by Forbes recently, but who’s counting? All it would take would be for each DC-area resident to pledge a few bucks, as Kickstarter itself pointed out in a tweet responding to Chang.
This could get interesting.
No man, 6 billion people do not live in DC.
There’s 5,860,342 people in the DC Metro area as of the 2012 U.S. Census Bureau estimate. He’s raising $6B to buy the team. You got a little confused there roger.
“All it would take would be for each DC-area resident to pledge a little more than a dollar” Umm, no.
Needless to say, I am terrible at math.
Only $289 off, good enough for Beltway math!
I’ve been there during heated discussion during Trivial Pursuit. Happens to the best and worst of us.
Math: Maybe we DO use it sometimes…
This needs to happen if only to give Dan Patrick an excuse to say ‘Momofuku’ every Sunday night of the NFL season.
If he ever announces that the team name would be changed from the Redskins to the Changlorious Bastards, my wallet will be empty.
I’m a Broncos fan, but I would throw in.
Yes yes yes.
The concessions at FedEx Field would be groin-grabbingly good.
Wouldn’t work unless someone puts down 1.8 billion for a 30% majority share owner. Any less than that would violate NFL ownership rights and would not be allowed. Only the Green Bay Packers are allowed to operate this way, and its because they had a non-profit share owners ownership in place before the rules were changed.
Here is the problem. Where are you going to find that many people who care about the Redskins. From the looks of the stands on Sunday they only have about 200 people even willing to go to games this season.
Redskins suck.
As an Eagles fan I want Snyder to own that team forever and ever and ever.
I don’t think this guy is serious. While he may be a huge Redskins fan, don’t you think he might also be a huge Half Baked fan?