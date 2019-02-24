Sunday afternoon featured a matchup of two powerhouses in the world of English soccer, as Chelsea and Manchester City squared off in the final of the Carabao Cup. It’s one of the major competitions that exists in English football, and while it doesn’t possess the gravity of the Premier League or the prestige of the FA Cup, it’s still a major trophy for which clubs strive to win.

This year’s final was a thrilling affair. City drubbed Chelsea two weeks ago, winning 6-0 in a Premier League matchup. Chelsea appeared to be motivated to not let a repeat occur, and for 90 minutes, the North London residents played their hearts out, forcing a 0-0 draw en route to extra time. While there, Chelsea continued to be stout defensively while hoping the brilliance of Eden Hazard would lead to a goal. Everything was going according to plan despite the draw, and then, disaster struck.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is Chelsea’s first-year keeper, having joined the club over the summer from Athletic Bilbao for €80 million, a record for a goalkeeper. Kepa appeared to tweak something in his legs during extra time, but was able to play on. Shortly after, he looked to have hurt himself again while denying Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero from breaking the deadlock.