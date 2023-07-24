The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Chicago Bears

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

After decades without a star quarterback under center, there is hope in Chicago that the Bears have their man in Justin Fields (76 OVR), which brings optimism into 2023 that there could be a leap taken by the team as a whole. The Bears added DJ Moore (86 OVR) this offseason to try and give Fields a real No. 1 receiver to throw to on the outside and also tried to bolster their offensive line in front of him through the draft with Darnell Wright (74 OVR). Fields, by himself, should give them a strong running game, but it’s going to be how explosive they can be as a passing attack that will determine if they take a big step as an offense. Defensively, they will be led by their two new linebackers, with Tremaine Edmonds (87 OVR) and TJ Edwards (82 OVR) coming in as tackling machines in the middle. That’s important given some concerns about how stout they’ll be up front on the line. In the back end, there’s some good young talent in the secondary alongside Eddie Jackson (85 OVR), and it’ll be interesting to see if it all can come together in Chicago this season with the feeling that the NFC North could be very open.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Bears, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Justin Fields: 76

P.J. Walker: 66

Tyson Bagent: 52

Nathan Peterman: 49

RB

D’Onta Foreman: 77

Khalil Herbert: 77

Travis Homer: 70

Roschon Johnson: 70

Trestan Ebner: 65

FB

Khari Blasingame: 72

WR

D.J. Moore: 86

Darnell Mooney: 81

Chase Claypool: 76

Dante Pettis: 73

Tyler Scott: 71

Equanimeous St. Brown: 71

Velus Jones Jr.: 69

Joe Reed: 67

Nsimba Webster: 67

Daurice Fountain: 66

TE

Cole Kmet: 79

Robert Tonyan: 77

Chase Allen: 63

Stephen Carlson: 61

Jake Tonges: 59

Patrick Scales: 31

LT

Braxton Jones: 76

Larry Borom: 67

Kellen Diesch: 62

RT

Darnell Wright: 74

Alex Leatherwood: 65

LG

Teven Jenkins: 78

Ja’Tyre Carter: 63

RG

Nate Davis: 76

Dieter Eiselen: 60

C

Cody Whitehair: 79

Lucas Patrick: 71

Doug Kramer: 62

DT

Justin Jones: 74

Andrew Billings: 72

Jalyn Holmes: 69

Gervon Dexter: 68

Zacch Pickens: 67

Andrew Brown: 65

Travis Bell: 64

Donovan Jeter: 59

LE

Rasheem Green: 72

DeMarcus Walker: 72

RE

Trevis Gipson: 73

Dominique Robinson: 71

LOLB

Jack Sanborn: 72

Dylan Cole: 68

MLB

Tremaine Edmunds: 87

Noah Sewell: 66

Terrell Lewis: 63

ROLB

T.J. Edwards: 82

Sterling Weatherford: 62

CB

Jaylon Johnson: 81

Kyler Gordon: 75

Tyrique Stevenson: 72

Michael Ojemudia: 70

Kindle Vildor: 70

Jaylon Jones: 68

Terell Smith: 68

Greg Stroman: 67

Josh Blackwell: 65

SS

Jaquan Brisker: 78

Adrian Colbert: 67

Kendall Williamson: 64

A.J. Thomas: 58

FS

Eddie Jackson: 85

Elijah Hicks: 65

K

Cairo Santos: 73

P

Trenton Gill: 70