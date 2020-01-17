The LA Galaxy Will Reportedly Replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic With Mexican Star Chicharito

The LA Galaxy may have lost Zlatan Ibrahimovic this offseason, but a potential replacement is on the way. Reports emerged on Friday that the Galaxy has landed Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez with a record deal for MLS.

The 31-year-old Mexican forward had resisted MLS interest for years but according to Sports Illustrated, he’ll join the Galaxy this upcoming season.

Sources have told SI.com that the Galaxy have signed Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez from Sevilla to a contract that will make him the highest-paid player in MLS, adding Mexico’s all-time leading scorer to fill the spot left behind by Zlatan Ibrahimovic after his two goal-filled seasons in the league.

Chicharito may be best known for his time with Manchester United in 2010, but bounced around over the last decade with Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Sevilla before making his MLS move. Acquiring Hernandez helps the Galaxy keep pace with cross-town rivals LAFC, who have become a force with Carlos Vela leading the way. Asked about a potential move to acquire Chicharito earlier in the week, Vela seemed encouraged.

“He’s a scoring machine. He’s always there looking to score goals, [but] he also does a really good job defending for his team. I think it’s really important if they get him, because he’s a good player, and I think he can be a good signing for everybody if it happens.”

It’s a huge move for MLS that also appears to bring a big payday for Chicharito, the latest soccer star to move to Los Angeles.