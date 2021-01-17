Getty Image
CBS Had A Huge Outage In The Northeast Right As Browns-Chiefs Started, But There’s A Workaround

The first game of Sunday’s Divisional round doubleheader saw the Cleveland Browns take on the Chiefs in Kansas City, but for millions of people in the northeastern part of the United States, they were treated to a blank screen when they turned on CBS.

As it turns out some technical difficulties led to many people in Browns country and the tri-state area being without coverage of the start of the game — which was maybe merciful for Browns fans as the Chiefs marched, almost unimpeded, to a touchdown on the opening possession of the game. Still, that didn’t stop there from being a lot of angry NFL fans on Twitter wondering why they were looking at nothing during CBS’ biggest game of the weekend.

The good news is there are some workarounds. ESPN Deportes has the Spanish language broadcast of the game and, for Fios customers and others, that broadcast is working, just sans Romo and Nantz.

Other options include streaming on the NFL app or on NFL.com as you can log in with your TV provider and watch the stream that way. It’s not the ideal setup and people who pay hundreds of dollars a month for cable are understandably upset, but you can still get your Browns-Chiefs fix, it’ll just take a touch more effort than usual.

