Kansas City’s Mascot Couldn’t Believe The Team’s Disastrous First Quarter Against Houston

The Kansas City Chiefs spent the first quarter of their Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans digging themselves into quite the hole. The No. 2 seed in the AFC committed two glaring special teams errors and could not do anything on offense, which led to them falling behind 21-0. Spotting an opponent that many points has, historically, been deadly in the postseason.

The good news for the Chiefs is that they have the firepower to believe that they can rally back, even if that’s quite the mountain to have to climb. The bad news, of course, is that it takes nearly everything going right over the game’s final 45 minutes, a reality that dawned on the team’s mascot as the hopes of a comeback became a little more difficult.

CBS’ cameras caught K.C. Wolf walking around in the back sometime after the Texans scored their third touchdown of the game. All that the mascot was able to do was find a door and hit it with its head a few times.

Again, it’s possible to see the Chiefs getting back into this game — as of this writing, they’ve cut into the lead and now trail, 24-7. But mascots are like any fan, so when their team falls behind like this, the urge to hit your head against some kind of solid object increases.

