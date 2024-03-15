The Chiefs Signed Hollywood Brown, Which Made Patrick Mahomes Very Happy

The Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning, back-to-back Super Bowl champions, and Patrick Mahomes is the leader of a team with three Super Bowl victories in the last five seasons. Through that lens, any roster issue for the Chiefs is only relative, but Kansas City’s receiving corps went through some well-chronicled challenges during the 2023 campaign. In the end, the trio of Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Rashee Rice was able to drag the Chiefs over the finish line, but Kansas City hasn’t had a dynamic downfield receiver since Tyreek Hill was traded prior to the 2022 season.

On Thursday, the Chiefs made a splash in signing former Ravens and Cardinals wide receiver Marquise (Hollywood) Brown to a deal that could pay him up to $11 million for the 2024 season.

Source: #AZCardinals WR Hollywood Brown is signing with the #Chiefs, another high-octane target for Patrick Mahomes. One of the most talented WRs available, Brown lands in a perfect spot on a 1-year deal worth up to $11M with a chance to cash in next year. pic.twitter.com/Fsoqk1wwWB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024

Shortly after the news broke, Mahomes seemingly acknowledged the transaction with a pretty clear sign that he is pleased to have another weapon in the fold.

😁 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 15, 2024

Brown sometimes struggled to find his footing in two years with the Cardinals, and he appeared in only 26 of 34 possible regular season games. However, the 26-year-old former first round pick has a 1,000-yard season in his past, and Brown is a clear upgrade over the non-Rice members of Kansas City’s receiver room. The Chiefs splurged on Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the 2022 offseason, but that move never panned out and he was released two weeks ago. Brown slides into those shoes and, in theory, the combination of Kelce, Rice, and Brown should give Mahomes what he needs to make the Chiefs a threat for a three-peat — with a strong possibility for more receiving help to be on the way via the Draft.