Chris Jericho won his eighth world championship to open AEW Dynamite Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday night in New York when he pinned Claudio Castagnoli to claim the Ring of Honor world championship.

Jericho consistently looked to get the upper hand in questionable fashion, attempting a low blow, a shot with his bat, and eventually gained the pinfall thanks in part to a low blow and eventually a Judas Effect.

The stadium is in disbelief as @IAmJericho snatches Ocho, his 8th World Championship – the @ringofhonor World Championship, bringing 2 #ROH titles to the #JerichoAppreciationSociety! It’s #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ZKjyhgV7Ys — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022

Jericho’s win moves him into historic company, having held the WWE, WCW, World Heavyweight, AEW, and ROH world titles during his remarkable pro wrestling run. It also brings the second championship to the Jericho Appreciation Society, with Daniel Garcia recently defeating Wheeler Yuta just two weeks ago to claim the ROH Pure championship.

Castagnoli’s loss comes just 61 days after winning his first world title at ROH Death Before Dishonor against Jonathan Gresham. The ROH reset comes at an interesting time, with no clear plan for the future of the brand under the guidance of Tony Khan. For now, it looks like Khan will rely on the star power that Jericho, and to an extent Garcia, brings as he relaunches the brand. Khan has previously spoken of an ROH weekly television show, but that has yet to materialize.