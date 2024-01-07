The final week of the NFL season is always a fascinating one because there are different motivations at play for every team — and player. You have teams fighting for a playoff spot or division crown, while others just want to play spoiler for their divisional rival, even if they don’t have anything to play for themselves.

Then you have teams that have long since sewn up their playoff position, trying to run out the clock on the season without adding anyone to their injury list before the postseason begins. However, with 53-man rosters, you can’t rest everyone and some players do have something to play for, as the final week of the season often brings some contract incentive drama. Those players (and their teammates and coaches) are all keenly aware of those incentives and will celebrate accordingly when they hit one.

On Saturday, we saw Jadeveon Clowney earn a $750,000 bonus with a sack against the Steelers, leading to the most excited sack dance of the year. On Sunday, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (who held out the first week of the season) needed a half sack against the Chargers to hit a $1.25 million bonus for 10 sacks on the year, and got one when Easton Stick hit the deck in the third quarter, leading to Jones sprinting off the field where his teammates mobbed him.

It’s not quite Brett Favre sliding for Michael Strahan’s record-breaking sack, but Jones might want to send a little tip Stick’s way for making this one pretty simple for him.

The Chiefs were locked into the AFC’s 3-seed no matter what happened on Sunday, as they would play host to either the Dolphins or Bills on Wild Card weekend depending on who won Sunday night’s game between the AFC East rivals. That meant the focus for the Chiefs was on getting across the finish line of the season and, for Jones, getting his payday taken care of as quickly as he could, so he could then sit the rest of the way.