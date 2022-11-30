The United States men’s national team made it out of its group at the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday. It wasn’t easy, but the Americans were able to pick up a 1-0 win over Iran that secured a second-place finish in Group B behind England. As a result, the USMNT secured a date with the Netherlands in the knockout stage on Saturday.

The only goal came by way of Christian Pulisic, who finished a lengthy sequence by the Americans which saw Sergiño Dest serve him the ball on a platter in the box. The issue was that Pulisic and Iran’s goalkeeper, Alireza Beiranvand, went for the ball and collided with Pulisic, which meant his leg went to a place that doesn’t feel good when another person’s leg makes contact with it.

PULISIC PUTS THE USMNT ON TOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸@USMNT pic.twitter.com/nkcQ5DDU0i — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

It was a totally clean play that unfortunately just happens sometimes when humans are flying around like that. Pulisic tried to continue playing, but was unable to return to the pitch after halftime. We eventually learned what happened: He went to a hospital to get examined, which we knew because he posted a picture celebrating the effort in which he made clear that he’ll do what he can to play against the Dutch.

Pulisic is officially listed as day-to-day with a pelvic contusion. According to ESPN, USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie texted Pulisic after the game to check in, with Pulisic telling him “best believe I’ll be ready on Saturday.” The game against the Netherland will kick off at 10 p.m. ET on Fox.