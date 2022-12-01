christian pulisic iran
Christian Pulisic On If He Got Hit In The Balls Against Iran: ‘I Didn’t Get Hit In The Balls’

Christian Pulisic scored the only goal in the United States’ thrilling 1-0 win against Iran on Tuesday, which sent the team through to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup. Pulisic’s goal came at quite the price, though, as he collided with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and laid on the ground in a whole lot of pain.

Pulisic tried to walk it off and attempted to continue playing, but ultimately, he got subbed off at halftime and went to the hospital for further examination. He’s since been listed as day-to-day with a pelvic contusion and has made clear that he hopes to play in the team’s round of 16 game against the Netherlands on Saturday.

Before that, Pulisic met with the media on Thursday and discussed his injury. The American talisman did not mince his words while discussing his injury, as he wanted to make sure everyone knew that he did not get hit in the balls.

Pulisic went on to tell the press that his plan is to join the team at training on Thursday, where a decision will be made on his status for Saturday’s game. Pulisic isn’t the only American listed as day-to-day due to an injury, as Josh Sargent, who started at striker against Wales and Iran, also has that distinction. Unlike Pulisic, he is not facing questions about whether he got hit in the balls, as he hurt his ankle against Iran.

