The United States men’s national team moved to the top of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying on Friday night with a thrilling win over Mexico. While things were tied at the half, Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie found the back of the net to give the Americans a 2-0 win over their continental rivals.

Pulisic’s goal broke a 0-0 deadlock, as the Chelsea standout came on as a substitute in the 69th minute due to his efforts to work his way back from an injury. Minutes later, American winger Timothy Weah was able to get in a position for a cross, which he whipped into the box. Pulisic burst past Mexico’s Johan Vásquez, who never seemed to see him coming, and headed the ball past Guillermo Ochoa.

INSTANT.

IMPACT.@cpulisic_10 scores his 17th international goal, tying him with Michael Bradley, DaMarcus Beasley, and Earnie Stewart on the #USMNT all-time scoring leaderboard. pic.twitter.com/9vKOnFW9je — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 13, 2021

issa 𝓑 𝓔 𝓐 𝓤 𝓣 𝓨 pic.twitter.com/akm0kJiOfF — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 13, 2021

Pulisic celebrated by pulling up his shirt and revealing a message to the raucous crowd, but it was unclear exactly what was written across it. After the game, the official MLS Twitter account showed that he was actually trolling Ochoa, who had some comments in the lead-up to the game about where soccer in the U.S. is compared to Mexico.

Memo Ochoa: "Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself" Christian Pulisic: pic.twitter.com/bm5B10N5Zi — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 13, 2021

Chalk this up to some sensational banter by Pulisic. Anyway, here’s McKennie’s goal, which formally made this a scoreline that is awfully familiar in America-based qualifiers between these teams.

The USMNT will next take the pitch on Tuesday against Jamaica.