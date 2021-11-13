christian pulisic usmnt
Christian Pulisic Masterfully Trolled Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa After He Scored In The USMNT’s 2-0 Win Over Mexico

The United States men’s national team moved to the top of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying on Friday night with a thrilling win over Mexico. While things were tied at the half, Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie found the back of the net to give the Americans a 2-0 win over their continental rivals.

Pulisic’s goal broke a 0-0 deadlock, as the Chelsea standout came on as a substitute in the 69th minute due to his efforts to work his way back from an injury. Minutes later, American winger Timothy Weah was able to get in a position for a cross, which he whipped into the box. Pulisic burst past Mexico’s Johan Vásquez, who never seemed to see him coming, and headed the ball past Guillermo Ochoa.

Pulisic celebrated by pulling up his shirt and revealing a message to the raucous crowd, but it was unclear exactly what was written across it. After the game, the official MLS Twitter account showed that he was actually trolling Ochoa, who had some comments in the lead-up to the game about where soccer in the U.S. is compared to Mexico.

Chalk this up to some sensational banter by Pulisic. Anyway, here’s McKennie’s goal, which formally made this a scoreline that is awfully familiar in America-based qualifiers between these teams.

The USMNT will next take the pitch on Tuesday against Jamaica.

