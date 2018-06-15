Cristiano Ronaldo’s Incredible Hat Trick Earned A Draw With Spain In The Best Match Of The World Cup

When the groups for the World Cup were first drawn, the early pick for game of the tournament was an Iberian Peninsula Derby between Spain and Portugal. The two rivals have a lot going for them this tournament, with Spain always a threat to get things together and make a run at the title and Portugal having, well, one of the best players on the planet.

Cristiano Ronaldo, that candidate for best player on the planet, certainly delivered on Friday in what may prove to be the best game of the tournament after all. Ronaldo was nothing short of brilliant in Sochi, scoring a hat trick in a comeback that punctuated one of the most entertaining 3-3 draws you’ll ever see.

That Ronaldo’s brilliance was overshadowed by stunning Spanish goals tells you just how entertaining this match was. He netted his first of the match minutes in on a penalty, only to see Diego Costa score two brilliant goals, the first of which took out Pepe and left half of Portugal’s defenders on the turf.

