Chuck Liddell And Tito Ortiz On The Parts Of Their Saga ‘Chuck & Tito’ Left Out

To those of us who grew up there, the rivalry between Chuck Liddell (a graduate of Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo) and Tito Ortiz (a former wrestler at Cal State Bakersfield) felt like Central California gossip that somehow slipped into the mainstream consciousness. It seems like everyone I know has at least one apocryphal Chuck Liddell story. Any time I saw anything about them on TV, it gave me this pang of vaguely embarrassed familiarity. “Wait, you guys know about this too?”

Their story officially becomes mainstream canon this week with the release of Chuck & Tito, as part of the 30 for 30 series on ESPN. I don’t think I’m unique in seeing something personal in it. In Jon Ronson’s podcast about the porn industry, a porn director tells Ronson, “you can find any story you want in porn.” The Tito-Chuck trilogy is similar: you can see whatever you want in it. The two fought three times, first in two UFC events in 2004 and 2006, both fights in which Chuck won by knockout, and then again in 2018, an honestly kind of embarrassing match, in which the 43-year-old Ortiz knocked out a clearly slowed, 48-year-old Liddell in the first round.

There’s the Shakespearian angle, of two guys with absent fathers who became training partners, then rivals — literary foils, almost — their conflict ultimately making them both better. There’s the commercial angle, the way both their careers straddled eras in MMA, from the “human cockfighting” days to the current, UFC-on-ESPN era. Tito paints himself as the labor activist (though being a Trump lover, he’d probably use the word “businessman”) unfairly maligned by the UFC when it was literally run by Liddell’s former manager, Dana White, using Chuck to push a contrived storyline to punish Tito for demanding fairer pay. Tito the rebel vs. Chuck the company man.

Chuck seems to see it more as the story of personalities. Tito the Phony vs. Chuck the Real Dude. That Chuck is a guy with a mohawk and a Fu Manchu who wouldn’t be caught dead discussing “his brand,” while Tito is a pro-wrestling-loving showboat who looked like a Chicano Simon Phoenix from Demolition Man, gives it an epic quality. They both wear their personae like uniforms, to the point that neither has altered it much in 15 years. Chuck and Tito are somehow exactly the same and perfect opposites at the same time, on brand even when they don’t know it (and I suspect Tito is much more aware of it than Chuck is).

When I spoke to them this week, it was yet another study in contrasts. Chuck mostly wants to talk about why Tito is full of it and how he always had Tito’s number, from their very first sparring sessions. Tito mostly wants to talk about how he and Chuck were friends, until Dana White came between them, ganging up on Tito. To hear Tito tell it, even the movie itself is another example of Dana using his power to control the narrative and smear Tito yet again (the UFC and ESPN being business partners).

Looking back, I always tuned in basically hoping Chuck would knock Tito’s head off. These days, I do wonder how much of that was my personal preference and how much of that was just the narrative that Dana White crafted to sell the fight. Even now, Dana never passes up a chance to call Tito an idiot. Which he does in a way that’s wonderfully colorful even as it’s incredibly petty.

Both Tito and Chuck were perfectly punctual (which in my experience, happens almost never with interviews) and gave me basically as much time as I wanted. In both cases, I got almost entirely unusable audio. Chuck because it sounded like he was driving through a rainstorm and mumbling into a phone under a pillow (driving the kids to soccer practice he said), Tito because he was literally doing roadwork on a bike when he called me. Where Chuck is straightforward to a fault, underselling everything and hard to understand at times, even when it’s not a bad phone connection, Tito is a compelling storyteller who gives great quotes (even while riding a bike!) — many of which have the whiff of bullshit — in his trademark mix of grandiosity, malapropism, and mixed metaphor.

Talking to Chuck, I found myself still wanting him to be strong and forceful and to mumble less, to still be that Central California superhero he once was, embodying our best qualities as we perceived them — the toughest, the most unflappable, the least “phony,” the affable, fight-you-anywhere guy who was a little rough around the edges and probably drank too much but with a heart of gold. The kind of guy you’d meet at a bonfire party. I want this even as I realize that it’s partly the weight of these exact kinds of expectations that makes athletes like Chuck sacrifice more of their bodies and minds to the fight game than anyone wants them to.